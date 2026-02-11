Southern Miss Great Carson Paetow Talks About Right Field Traditions and More

With a new USM baseball season about to start, I caught up with @CarsonPaetow to talk about what makes right field so special at The Pete, his confidence in his successor & more on @NastyBunchPod. #SMTTT



Apple: https://t.co/wPdIRelveS

Spotify: https://t.co/ox7sRfNyXr pic.twitter.com/ji9XYN2zV0