Southern Miss Injury Report & More: Robert Briggs Out for Season as Arkansas State Looms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss running back Robert Briggs will miss the rest of the season after tearing an upper hamstring tendon during the Golden Eagles’ loss at Troy, Coach Blake Anderson said at his weekly press conference on Monday. Briggs sustained the injury on his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 55-34 defeat.

The injury will likely require surgery, and the news came after Southern Miss’ staff worked hard to get Briggs healthy enough to return to the field. “Just when he gets back, he pops it again,” Coach Anderson said.

Injury Updates and Linebacker Depth

Avery Sledge (#33) with Coach Joe Bolden going over last-minute adjustments before the scrimmage at The Rock. | Josh House

The Golden Eagles are expected to be without linebacker Avery Sledge for approximately four to six weeks because of a broken rib, Coach Anderson said. “He’s in a lot of pain,” Coach A said. “That’s not going to change in the next few weeks.”

Southern Miss could regain some help at linebacker, however. Coach A said he expects Tyler Lassiter to return after missing the Troy game. Beyond the injuries to Briggs and Sledge, he described the team’s remaining health as minor bumps and bruises that should benefit from the extra recovery time from playing last Tuesday night.

Southern Miss linebacker Tyler Lassiter (#2) returns an interception during the Golden Eagles' first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday. | Southern Miss Athletics

The Golden Eagles return home to play Arkansas State at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Rock (Renasant Stadium) hoping for a key home win in SBC play. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Southern Miss will enter the contest 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Sun Belt play.

Arkansas State is 2-4 and 0-2 in conference games after falling in a shootout this past Thursday, 56-49, to South Alabama.

Southern Miss Looks to Build on Offensive Production

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Landry Lyddy (18) looks to pass against the Texas State Bobcats at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Golden Eagles put up 512 yards against Troy, with most of the offense coming largely through the air. Landry Lyddy threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Mario Sanders caught eight passes for 102 yards and two scores, as well as throwing a trick-play 75-yard touchdown pass to AJ Little.

Southern Miss finished with 121 rushing yards. Steven Robinson and Jamarice Wilder each contributed 29 yards, and Wilder scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson runs the ball at Troy. | Russ Cloy Photography

Arkansas State has allowed 212.8 rushing yards and 395 total yards per game this season. Coach Anderson said Arkansas State's pre-snap defensive movement will challenge Southern Miss' offensive line. As a result, the Southern Miss offensive line needs clear communication, composure, and strong team blocking.

The Golden Eagles also must protect the football after committing three turnovers at Troy. Coach A emphasized that blockers must handle pressure, receivers must compete for the ball, and the quarterback must make sound decisions.

Execution Remains the Focus

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State (#22 - Ezell Jolly) at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas on October 8, 2026. | Photo by Carla Wehmeyer - Arkansas State

Arkansas State’s offense is coming off a barnburner of a game, putting up a 49-point performance against South Alabama. Coach Anderson said the Red Wolves will arrive hungry for a conference win and confident in their passing game. Even as Southern Miss makes final adjustments to the injuries, Coach A said the preparation must stay focused on improving its own execution. “It’s way less about who we’re playing,” Anderson said. “We have to be our best team.”

Coach Anderson and his staff have a few more days to go before kickoff Saturday night against the Red Wolves at The Rock in Hattiesburg, MS. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more football coverage leading into the weekend.