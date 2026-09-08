'Southern Miss Is Different': 2028 Standout Cooper Templet Commits to Golden Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss baseball has added another promising piece to one of its future recruiting classes, this time reaching back across state lines into Louisiana once again.

St. Amant High School 2028 outfielder/infielder Cooper Templet announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles on Sunday night, giving head coach Christian Ostrander and his staff another talented young prospect to build around in the years ahead.

Southern Miss 2028 commit Cooper Templet at the plate for St. Amant High School | Cooper Templet, Instagram

Templet is coming off an impressive sophomore season in which he hit .408 with a .500 on-base percentage, .576 slugging percentage and 1.076 OPS.

He finished the year with 53 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs, while driving in 27 runs. Templet also drew 22 walks and was hit by four pitches, further illustrating his ability to consistently find his way on base.

Another shot of Southern Miss 2028 commit Cooper Templet playing for St. Amant High School. | Cooper Templet, Instagram

"Southern Miss is different from everywhere else," Templet tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "Everything feels like home, and there’s nothing like a night at Pete Taylor Park. Consistently hosting regionals and dominating the conference every year. And for the most part, there’s no fans like Southern Miss fans, and I can’t wait to experience it!"

For a player who still has two high school season remaining before arriving on Southern Miss' campus, there is already plenty for the Golden Eagles to work with.

The positional versatility stands out as well. Templet is listed as an outfielder and infielder, which would give the Golden Eagles a future prospect with the potential to help in multiple spots depending on how his game and frame continue to develop.

The Golden Eagles secured their 10th consecutive 40-win season in 2026. It's the longest active streak of 40-win seasons in all of college baseball. | Dalton Trigg

When Ostrander and his staff recruit players, they aren't just offering them a chance to play Division I baseball. They're selling them on a program where a tradition of excellence has been established over a long period of time, from packed weekends at Pete Taylor Park to conference championships and the expectation of playing meaningful baseball well into May and June.

Southern Miss baseball recruits for talent, but it also recruits for high character, so the fact that Ostrander and the staff extended the offer to Templet is telling of what kind of kid he is. The Golden Eagles are coming off an incredible offseason, reloading in the transfer portal and bringing in one of the most talented freshmen classes they've ever had, but this train never stops moving. Plans beyond the 2027 season are already in motion, and Templet is a big part of those plans.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles baseball coverage.