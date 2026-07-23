Southern Miss Legend Talks 2026 Outlook, New Era and Potential Breakout Candidate

The Southern Miss football program has built a lot of momentum during the offseason, but there are still a few open ends to take care of before the 2026 season kicks off. To better understand where this program currently is and where it could potentially go in the near future, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI recently caught up with a Southern Miss legend to get his thoughts on everything Southern Miss football.

Marchant Kenney was a linebacker for the Golden Eagles between 1994 and 1997, and since graduating, has remained a beloved and involved figure at USM in several capacities, whether in media or simply as a diehard fan. He has served as a color commentator for ESPN+ at Southern Miss football games and hosted his own podcast, "ANYONE, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME with Marchant Kenney," featuring coaches, current players, and other Golden Eagle legends, recovering the history of Southern Miss.

So, needless to say, Kenney has kept a good pulse on what's been going on with the Southern Miss football program from year to year, and in this preseason Q&A, he discusses expectations for the Golden Eagles' 2026 season, one potential breakout player, the current landscape of college football, and more.

Q: What is your expectation for Blake Anderson in his first full season as head coach of the Golden Eagles?

The Blake Anderson era begins in a game between Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl. December 23, 2025 (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com) | Blake Anderson | Joe Harper Photography

Marchant Kenney: "Coach Anderson enters his first season as head coach with the best resume for a head coach we've ever had. Since 2015, he's won three conference championships, two at Arkansas State, and one at Utah State. He knows how to win. One thing about Coach is he understands the essence of Southern Miss. He was offensive coordinator under Larry Fedora and was part of the staff for the 12-2 2011 Season. That 2011 season was also USM's 18th consecutive winning season. Some of Southern Miss's fans, including myself, know we messed up badly by not hiring Anderson in 2012 when Fedora left for North Carolina. But we've got the right man now."

Q: How do you feel about Southern Miss Golden Eagles football heading into the 2026 season?

Blake Anderson addresses the media at Sun Belt Football Media Day in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon. | Josh House

Marchant: "Southern Miss football fans are hungry to get back to consistent winning seasons. There was a time from about 1996 to 2011 where losing back-to-back games was completely unacceptable. Last season, we finished 7-6. But the way the season ended was extremely disappointing. Entering this season, we have a brand-new roster, but have many question marks at key positions. Numerous teams in college football have to deal with this also, but the team that gels the quickest will be the team that wins more games."

Q: What games on USM's 2026 schedule stand out to you the most?

Dalton Trigg

Marchant: "Game 3 at The Rock against UConn is huge for us. We open hosting at Alcorn State, then a road game at Auburn. UConn will be a test of how our season will shape up. And how can you not love Game 4 at Tulane against our former head coach, Will Hall? The build-up to that game will be fun to watch. In terms of conference play, I'm most excited to watch us host one of last year's playoff teams, James Madison. The game is set for ESPN Primetime on a Thursday night. The Rock will be the place to be!"

Q: What player on the 2026 Southern Miss football roster stands out to you the most?

2026 Southern Miss transfer cornerback Jyarie Brown, while at UCF in 2025. | UCF Athletics

Marchant: "I'm keeping an eye on cornerback Jyarie Brown. He was a 4-star recruit out of high school and signed with Ohio State, then played two years at LSU, and last year at UCF. He's got the tools to be a solid CB for us."

Q: As you played football in the 1990s, what is your estimation of the college football world 30 years later? How has recruiting changed the game, and what are your thoughts on that?

Marchant Kenney (43) after sacking Utah State quarterback Patrick Mullins (13) during the 1995 Southern Miss-Utah State matchup. | Marchant Kenney

Marchant: "I don't enjoy the current format of how the transfer portal works. I feel bad for high school senior football players who might get overlooked, because nowadays, teams are just obtaining the players they want from the portal. I liked the transfer rules we had back in the day, where you had to sit out for a year or transfer to a lower division if you transferred. A big question now for Southern Miss fans is, 'Who do you put in the hall of fame when their time is done?' Do you now put a guy who played one year, then left? Legacies are being torn down with the transfer portal, but I'll never get mad at a young man who is doing what he thinks is best for himself."

The team here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI wishes to thank Marchant Kenney for his input and contributions to this article. For all of the latest content from our entire team, be sure to check out our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI homepage.