Southern Miss' Marcus Overstreet Finds His Fit by Doing the Little Things

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – There is a lot to like about a player who can make everybody else's job a little easier. For Southern Miss, Marcus Overstreet has a chance to be that kind of presence, setting a screen that gives a guard room to attack, pursuing a rebound that extends a possession, or simply bringing some added toughness around the basket.

The 6-foot-9 senior has taken a winding path to Hattiesburg, with stops at USC Beaufort, Mercer and San Jose State. Now, after a strong fall, Overstreet is positioning himself to help the Golden Eagles at center with a game built around his experience and willingness to do the dirty work. The veteran newcomer took some time to talk with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI this week to give fans a preview of what to expect from him.

A Journey That Taught Him to Adapt

Marcus Overstreet during his time at San Jose State. | San Jose State Athletics

Overstreet's college career began with a productive freshman season at Division II USC Beaufort in 2023-24, where he averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds and shot 62.5 percent from the floor, earning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He also recorded 13 double-doubles, establishing early that rebounding would be a major part of his game.

From there, Overstreet gained Division I experience at Mercer and San Jose State. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29 games at Mercer before appearing in 26 games for San Jose State last season, averaging 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in just a little over 10 minutes per game (9.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per 36 minutes).

Those stops exposed him to different coaching staffs and expectations, giving him practice at finding ways to contribute in a new setting.

“I definitely feel like my journey prepared me, just because I got to be around a bunch of different coaching staffs and a bunch of different people. So I saw a lot, and I learned a lot. ... I really learned how to just adapt to whatever the team needs. I feel like that’ll help me this year,” Overstreet told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI.

That ability to adjust helped make him appealing to Southern Miss' staff. The Golden Eagles saw a player who had produced at the Division II level and earned rotation minutes at two Division I programs, bringing experience they could put to use alongside their guards.

Why Southern Miss

Southern Miss center Marcus Overstreet during his Golden Eagles photoshoot. | Southern Miss Athletics

Overstreet didn't need an official visit to decide Southern Miss was his next stop. The staff's Zoom presentation gave him a clear picture of how his strengths could fit the program and the demands of Sun Belt basketball.

For a player who takes pride in his rebounding and physicality, the opportunity just made sense.

“What they presented to me was that, basically, playing in the Sun Belt, it’s a very physical league. And the way that they want to play plays to my strengths of being a tough guy, a guy who can rebound, a guy who can impose his will on the court, and just being a smart player," Overstreet said. "So I feel like it was just a match because, at the end of the day, for me, I just want an opportunity to play at a high level and really be able to compete. I feel like I could do that here at Southern Miss."

The staff sees him as a complementary piece who can create space for Southern Miss' guards, stay involved around the basket and understand what the team is trying to accomplish on both ends. His willingness to embrace those responsibilities made for seamless recruiting conversations.

Finding His Footing This Fall, Taking Pride in The Dirty Work

Southern Miss center Marcus Overstreet during a Golden Eagles offseason practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

From summer to fall, Overstreet has taken his physicality and intensity up a couple of notches, which is exactly what the coaching staff wanted to see as the season inches closer.

“I would say it was more so just a thing of me getting my body right," Overstreet said of his fall uptick. "For what I wanted to do. I know if I’m going to be successful, [I have] to pick up my energy and just try and focus on how I could be better, get better every single day, every single week, and just stay steady."

That progress has given Southern Miss another experienced option inside, similar to what it had with Tegra Izay last season. Players who can help a lineup function without having to produce a highlight are key to the team's overall success, and Overstreet understands that his value can show up in possessions where he never takes a shot.

Asked about doing the "dirty work," consisting of giving teammates solid screens and fighting for contested rebounds, he described it as part of playing to his strengths and simply doing what he can to help his team win.

“Yeah, I’d definitely say that," Overstreet said of doing the dirty work being a big part of his game. "Whatever a team needs me to do, I’m going to do that. So if I can make a difference, impact winning by playing tougher, just doing the little things, the rebounds ... then I’m going to do that because, at the end of the day, you have to play to your strengths."

His relentless pursuit of the ball also came with a memorable scouting report. During recruiting, a former coach told Southern Miss' staff that Overstreet would disrupt practices by collecting practically every single rebound in drills. Golden Eagles lead assistant coach Noah Croak couldn't help but laugh while confirming that Overstreet's work on the glass has already given that warning some credibility.

“It definitely started young because I played a lot when I was younger," Overstreet said of his nose for the ball. "So I just feel like having a natural love for the game and always being excited to play, going hard is just a natural thing for me. I like playing. I’m having fun. So I can sort of lose myself in that and just really bring it."

Overstreet is expected to make the same type of hard-nosed hustle plays that big man Tegra Izay did last season, despite not being quite as tall as the seven-footer. Valuable minutes will be there for the taking if he continues his upward trajectory from this fall.

Eagles Building on Strong Connections Made in Offseason

Southern Miss men's basketball in action during a practice at Presbyterian Christian High School on June 24, 2026. | Dalton Trigg

Overstreet's adjustment to Southern Miss was made easier by the team's almost-instant chemistry from the summer. With the season approaching, he believes the Golden Eagles have become more comfortable with one another's games. Players are recognizing each other's strengths and understanding which plays need to be made at certain times.

“I definitely feel like the chemistry is there, and the chemistry has grown a lot since summer. ... When you play with guys, you learn their tendencies. You know what they want to do. You just have to sort of feel for advantages," Overstreet said. "So I just feel like, as we’ve been playing together, it’s been coming together pretty well because guys know how to play to their strengths, and they know the type of shots that we want, the shots that would be good for us, and the shots that we need to stay away from if we want to be a good team in the Sun Belt."

The relationships extend beyond practice, too. Asked whether the players talk among themselves about their potential in the Sun Belt, Overstreet pointed to the time they spend together and the importance of turning talent into a connected team.

“Yeah, we definitely talk to each other a lot off the court," Overstreet said. "We hang out with each other, and I just feel like we all recognize that we have a lot of talent. So the next part of that is really being able to mesh with each other off the court, because I believe the closer team will always be the better team. So we've just been focusing on building good relationships and communicating, hanging out, and all that type of stuff. It’s been really good for us."

Those connections give the Golden Eagles something to keep building on as they move toward a season that has the makings of being a special one, and Overstreet could potentially be one of the glue guys who makes the game easier on those around him.