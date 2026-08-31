Southern Miss Recruiting Spotlight: 2027 Commits Caiden Wade, Chase Gathings Shine in Week 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss' 2027 football recruiting class is still nearly a year away from arriving in Hattiesburg, but a pair of Golden Eagles gave fans an early look Friday night at the kind of offensive firepower that could eventually be on the way.

Quarterback Caiden Wade and wide receiver Chase Gathings both turned in standout performances during the opening week of their senior seasons, helping lead Kosciusko and Meridian, respectively, to convincing victories.

Southern Miss commit and Kosciusko QB Caiden Wade during Friday night's season-opening action against Neshoba Central. | Kay's Media

Wade has been committed to Southern Miss since March 26, while Gathings became the latest of the two to join the Golden Eagles' 2027 class on July 25.

There is obviously plenty of football still to be played before either prospect reaches the college level, but if both ultimately make their way to Hattiesburg, head coach Blake Anderson and offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo could have a pair of intriguing young weapons to develop in the years to come.

Here's how each Southern Miss commit performed in Week 1:

Caiden Wade Puts Together Huge All-Around Performance

Southern Miss commit and Kosciusko QB Caiden Wade celebrates after scoring a touchdown in a blowout win against Neshoba Central. | Kay's Media

Wade wasted little time showing why Southern Miss was eager to offer the 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback to its future plans.

The Kosciusko standout accounted for 461 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the Whippets' 55-35 victory over Neshoba Central.

Wade completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 350 yards and also did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing for another 111 yards on just 10 carries.

https://t.co/YwvBGvHO2D 350 passing yards 65% completion percentage! 111 rushing yards on 10 carries! 6 touchdowns! @CoachWRhodes pic.twitter.com/JjNSfjw6GK — Caiden Wade 27’ (@CaidenWade) August 29, 2026

That kind of versatility is what makes Wade such an intriguing prospect for the Golden Eagles. He possesses the size to operate from the pocket while also giving defenses another element to account for when a play breaks down or he decides to keep the football himself.

If Week 1 was any indication, Southern Miss fans will have plenty of reasons to follow Kosciusko throughout Wade's senior season.

Chase Gathings Shows Off Big-Play Ability

Southern Miss commit and Meridian WR Chase Gathings makes an incredible touchdown catch in the Wildcats' 47-9 win over Ocean Springs. | Steve Coleman

Gathings may not have gotten as many opportunities to rack up big stats in the same way Wade did from the quarterback position, but the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Meridian receiver still made his opportunities count.

He hauled in four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' dominant 47-9 win over Ocean Springs, averaging an impressive 22.8 yards per reception.

His touchdown was particularly noteworthy, with Gathings using his size and athleticism to come down with an acrobatic grab in the end zone.

The future Golden Eagle also impacted the game beyond the receiving numbers, recording a blocked kick on special teams.

At 6-foot-5, Gathings already possesses the kind of frame that immediately stands out at the receiver position. Pair that with Wade's dual-threat ability, and Southern Miss has two offensive commits worth monitoring closely throughout the 2026 high school football season.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI throughout this coming week as the Golden Eagles prepare to kick off their 2026 season against Alcorn State at The Rock on Saturday afternoon.