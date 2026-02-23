Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Southern Miss Soars Up NCAA Baseball Rankings After Round Rock Classic Sweep

The Golden Eagles made a major statement over the weekend by taking down Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor, and the national media heard that statement load and clear with the latest Top-25 rankings.

Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss didn’t just win the Round Rock Classic—it dominated it.
Southern Miss didn’t just win the Round Rock Classic—it dominated it. / Dalton Trigg

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Southern Miss came to Dell Diamond this past weekend, and it conquered by sweeping the Round Rock Classic with three wins over Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor in convincing fashion.

The Golden Eagles, who came into the weekend ranked No. 20 in the nation by D1Baseball.com, made a major statement, and those who make the national rankings heard that statement loud and clear.

D1Baseball Rankings: USM No. 12

USM
The Dell Diamond scoreboard pays tribute to Southern Miss winning the Round Rock Classic. / Dalton Trigg

On Monday, D1Baseball released their latest Top-25 rankings and had Southern Miss moved up eight spots to No. 12. One could argue that the Golden Eagles should rank even higher on that list, considering that D1Baseball.com also has Coastal Carolina at No. 9 despite the Chants having several injuries and a worse record than USM … but Golden Eagle fans will still take the nod of respect at No. 12.

Perfect Game Rankings: USM No. 10

USM
Southern Miss swept the Round Rock Classic by finishing off Baylor on Sunday. / Dalton Trigg

In the latest Perfect Game Top-25 rankings, Southern Miss impressed enough to move all the way to No. 10, solidifying its status as a legitimate contender early in the season.

Southern Miss is now 6-1 following their weekend sweep in Round Rock, Texas, and they haven’t lost since opening day at Pete Taylor Park. As the Golden Eagles prepare for a quick turnaround midweek matchup against Alabama (7-1) at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night, hype continues to build in Hattiesburg.

Putting The Nation On Notice

USM
Dalton Trigg

Southern Miss isn’t just a contender to make it to Omaha this year, it’s a contender to win a national championship due to its overall talents and depth in both hitting and pitching.

You need a little luck to go along with that talent and depth to make that dream of a national title materialize, but the Golden Eagles are certainly on the right path, and the rest of the nation is now noticing.

feed

Published |Modified
Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.