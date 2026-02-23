Southern Miss Soars Up NCAA Baseball Rankings After Round Rock Classic Sweep
ROUND ROCK, Texas – Southern Miss came to Dell Diamond this past weekend, and it conquered by sweeping the Round Rock Classic with three wins over Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor in convincing fashion.
The Golden Eagles, who came into the weekend ranked No. 20 in the nation by D1Baseball.com, made a major statement, and those who make the national rankings heard that statement loud and clear.
D1Baseball Rankings: USM No. 12
On Monday, D1Baseball released their latest Top-25 rankings and had Southern Miss moved up eight spots to No. 12. One could argue that the Golden Eagles should rank even higher on that list, considering that D1Baseball.com also has Coastal Carolina at No. 9 despite the Chants having several injuries and a worse record than USM … but Golden Eagle fans will still take the nod of respect at No. 12.
Perfect Game Rankings: USM No. 10
In the latest Perfect Game Top-25 rankings, Southern Miss impressed enough to move all the way to No. 10, solidifying its status as a legitimate contender early in the season.
Southern Miss is now 6-1 following their weekend sweep in Round Rock, Texas, and they haven’t lost since opening day at Pete Taylor Park. As the Golden Eagles prepare for a quick turnaround midweek matchup against Alabama (7-1) at Pete Taylor Park on Tuesday night, hype continues to build in Hattiesburg.
Putting The Nation On Notice
Southern Miss isn’t just a contender to make it to Omaha this year, it’s a contender to win a national championship due to its overall talents and depth in both hitting and pitching.
You need a little luck to go along with that talent and depth to make that dream of a national title materialize, but the Golden Eagles are certainly on the right path, and the rest of the nation is now noticing.