Southern Miss Star Earns All-Sun Belt First Team Selection
HATTIESBURG, Miss – The Sun Belt Conference announced awards and all-conference teams for the 2025-26 season on Monday, and Southern Miss star forward Tylik Weeks was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.
After the New York native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College, he exploded onto the Division I scene with the Golden Eagles as a junior, averaging a team-best 18.8 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 81.1 percent from the free throw line. Weeks also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal while appearing in 30 of the team's 31 regular-season games.
They Call Him "Bully" Weeks for a Reason
Although Southern Miss had an up-and-down season, finishing with a 16-15 overall record and a 9-9 record in Sun Belt play, "Bully" Weeks, as the team calls him, was consistently a bright spot, not only with point production, but with his infectious high energy and relentlessness attacking the paint.
The biggest highlight of Weeks' regular season came during the Golden Eagles' 69-65 win over the Troy Trojans, who ended up winning the Sun Belt regular-season title, on Feb. 14. Weeks produced a historic 30-point second half to will Southern Miss to the win. He became the first Golden Eagles player to score at least 30 points in a half (with no overtime) since the early 1970s.
"(That was) one of the best second halves in USM history by 'Bully' Weeks,"Golden Eagles head coach Jay Ladner told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "But what I was most proud of was his teammates continuing to get him the ball."
Looking Ahead to the 2026-27 Season
Given Weeks' stellar play this season, he will surely have the attention of bigger conference schools trying to pry him away in the transfer portal over the offseason. However, he appears to be right at home and primed for more big things in Hattiesburg after leading his team in scoring and making the All-Sun Belt First Team. If Southern Miss can convince both Weeks and Isaac Taveras to come back for their senior year in Hattiesburg next season, the Golden Eagles could have something special brewing on the hardwood.
Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more basketball coverage as the Sun Belt Conference tournament gets underway in Pensacola, Fla., later this week. Southern Miss is the No. 8 seed in the tournament, so its first game will be in the third round on Thursday, March 5, at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.