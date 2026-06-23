Southern Miss to Face Defending Champion Oklahoma in Frisco College Baseball Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss will once again make its way to the Lone Star state early in the 2027 season, as the Golden Eagles are set to compete in the Frisco College Baseball Classic from March 5-7 at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The tournament field will provide an early-season test for Southern Miss as they face the defending 2026 NCAA National Champion Oklahoma Sooners, UC Irvine, and Kansas over the three-day event.

“The Frisco Classic has become one of the premier early-season events in college baseball, and the 2027 field is a great example of that,” said Ryan Holloway, CEO and Founder of Peak Events. “To have the reigning national champion Sooners joined by the Jayhawks, Golden Eagles, and Anteaters makes for an electric weekend. We can’t wait to showcase these outstanding programs and welcome their fans to Frisco for another unforgettable weekend at Riders Field.”

The Golden Eagles enter the tournament looking to build on their success at last season's Karbach Round Rock Classic, where they posted a perfect 3-0 weekend at Dell Diamond.

Let’s take a moment to recall what took place last year for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss opened the tournament. It started with a dramatic 5-4 walk-off victory over Purdue thanks to a ninth-inning double from Drey Barrett. The Golden Eagles then followed up with another 9-4 win over Oregon State, behind a four-RBI performance from Joey Urban. Then, Southern Miss closed out the weekend with a 5-1 victory over Baylor. Seth Smith led the offense in the finale with three hits and two RBI.

The sweep secured the tournament championship and showcased Southern Miss' ability to compete against high-quality competition away from Hattiesburg. As good as last year's in-season tournament competition was, it appears that it's going to be even tougher in Frisco, but the Golden Eagles wouldn't have it any other way.

Southern Miss will return to Texas with another opportunity to make a statement on the national stage early in the 2027 campaign. Facing the defending national champions along with two quality programs in UC Irvine and Kansas, the Frisco College Baseball Classic will serve as an early measuring stick for the Golden Eagles, who should be ranked in the Top 25 when the season begins.

Just like last year, the goal for these in-season tournaments will remain the same: to leave Texas with three wins and bring another trophy back to Baseburg.