BREAKING: Southern Miss Veterans Granted Temporary Restraining Order, Cleared to Play in 2026

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss football received major news Wednesday morning surrounding three veterans whose eligibility had been thrown into question just days ago.

According to public court records obtained by Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, the Forrest County Chancery Court has granted a temporary restraining order for Greg Nunnery Jr., Jameer Lewis and Aloali'i Maui, allowing all three to continue practicing and playing for Southern Miss during the 2026 season.

Order Granting Petitioner's Request For Temporary Restraining Order | Chancery Court - Forrest County Mississippi

The decision comes after last week's ruling by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals placed a stay on the nationwide preliminary injunction that had allowed members of the high school Class of 2022 to receive another season of eligibility. That ruling created immediate uncertainty for the three Golden Eagles, but Wednesday's order provides them separate protection as the legal battle surrounding NCAA eligibility continues.

The players were represented in the matter by P. Manion Anderson and Ethan G. Zadrozny of McHard Anderson, PLLC, along with Paul David Walley Jr. of Walley & Montgomery, PLLC, according to the court documents filed in Forrest County.

Court Document - Chancery Court - Forrest County | Josh House

The court noted that Southern Miss wants all three players to compete this season, has roster spots available for each and has committed university revenue-sharing compensation to them. The order also states that nothing regarding their academic standing, physical condition, roster status or relationship with Southern Miss changed when the nationwide injunction was stayed. The court ultimately found that the players would face immediate and irreparable harm without temporary relief and granted their request.

Southern Miss offensive lineman Aloali'i Maui (#62) was a key part of the Golden Eagles' offense in 2025. | Southern Miss Athletics

Most importantly for Southern Miss, the order restrains the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility rules against the three players in a way that would prevent them from practicing, participating, or competing for the Golden Eagles during the 2026 season. For head coach Blake Anderson and the Golden Eagles, it means three important veterans can remain in Hattiesburg and continue preparing for the season opener against Alcorn State.

After several days of uncertainty, Southern Miss finally has some clarity. Nunnery, Lewis and Maui are staying in Hattiesburg and, under Wednesday's court order, are immediately cleared to play.