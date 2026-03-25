'Starting From Scratch': Southern Miss Football Coach Speaks After Spring Practice
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Although baseball season is in full swing, glimpses of football season are entering the picture in Hattiesburg as Southern Miss begins spring practices. After securing a winning season in 2025 with a 7-6 record, the Golden Eagles will try to build on that momentum in 2026 despite having a completely new roster.
Following the team's first spring practice on Tuesday, first-year Golden Eagles head coach Blake Anderson spoke to the media and was candid about where his team currently stands.
"First day, loved the way the guys worked. We've just got a long, long way to go," Anderson said. "But the energy was good, and they fought through getting spring break out from underneath them. Tomorrow will be a good telltale. Come back, and does it pick up, do we look a little bit more like we know where to go and what to do? I'm pleased with how they worked, but it's obvious we have a long way to go to get where we need to be, to be a good football team, which is kinda what I expected."
Anderson likes the work ethic he sees from his new roster, but also understands that it's going to take a while to get his team where it needs to be. After losing several key players to graduation and the transfer portal after former head coach Charles Huff left for Memphis, Anderson had to assemble a new staff and a roster gameplan on the fly back in December.
"We're 138 out of 138 football teams in terms of returning production. Never had it to where we just were starting from scratch. But that can't be an excuse," Anderson said. "We just gotta figure it out. We gotta find guys that can do it, and I don't think we're gonna do that in the first couple days of spring. It's gonna take some time, but if they work like they worked today, and we can stay healthy, then we'll battle."
Roster-building in today's NIL climate in college sports has never been more difficult for mid-major programs, and the challenge was made even more difficult for Anderson and his staff due to the timing of Huff's departure. Like Anderson said, though, that can't be an excuse, and the Golden Eagles will push forward through spring training to figure out exactly what they have for this season.
"I've not been through what we're going through now (in my career). I'm not sure many people honestly have," Anderson said. "Typically, going into spring, you've got a handful of guys that you've seen play, and you kind of know what they did the year before. And we don't. We're starting from scratch on 99 percent of this roster. So we're having to evaluate and teach basically every position, all day, every day. ... We'll figure it out. It's our job. It's what we get paid to do."
Several key questions need answers before Southern Miss opens the season against Alcorn State on Sept. 5. Who will be the new starting QB with Braylon Braxton gone? How will the new offensive and defensive lines look? Which player will take Chris Jones' place as the leader in the middle of the defense? Can the secondary, led by assistant coach Taveze Calhoun, have another strong year despite the roster turnover?
Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagle On SI, as we should start getting answers to those questions in the coming weeks and months.
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Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg