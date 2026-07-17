The Citizens Bank Partners with To The Top Collective to Support USM Student-Athletes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The To The Top Collective announced today that it has partnered with The Citizens Bank in Hattiesburg to offer an innovative, easy way for Southern Miss supporters to continue supporting student-athletes in the ever-evolving NIL landscape of college athletics.

“This is a partnership we're excited about,” said Chad Hill, Market President for The Citizens Bank in Hattiesburg. “We partnered with the To The Top Collective to offer a To The Top Collective logoed debit card for our customers' checking accounts. Anyone who opens an account with us and has that debit card can use it as they normally would. For every signature-based swipe of that debit card, the bank will make a donation back to the Collective to help support Southern Miss student-athletes. It's a way for us, as a bank, to give back to student athletes in our area, and we really feel like it's a way for us to help support our local communities.”

Revenue-sharing opportunities and expanded student-athlete support initiatives have quickly become some of the most important factors in determining whether athletic programs can remain competitive in today’s college athletics landscape. As institutions across the country continue adapting to significant changes surrounding student-athlete compensation, schools at every level are seeking innovative ways to create sustainable support systems for their athletes.

“The landscape of college athletics is changing,” Hill said. “It seems like it’s changing just about every season right now, but I do think it opens up opportunities like this for us, as a bank, to be more plugged into the student-athletes while finding creative ways to support them.”

For a program like Southern Miss, community-driven initiatives such as this debit card partnership with The Citizens Bank provide fans with a simple, everyday opportunity to directly contribute to the continued success of Golden Eagle athletics. Every qualifying signature-based purchase made using the To The Top Collective debit card generates additional support for Southern Miss student-athletes, creating a long-term funding mechanism powered by the fan base itself.

“This partnership gives Southern Miss fans a unique opportunity to support student-athletes simply by going about their everyday lives,” said Peter Boehme, Executive Director of the To The Top Collective. “Whether it’s buying groceries, filling up at the gas station, or shopping online, every swipe helps create additional opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthens the future of Southern Miss athletics.”

As exciting as this partnership is, Southern Miss fans must take action to ensure it reaches its full potential. Visit The Citizens Bank at 6222 US-98 East in Hattiesburg, or call (601) 264-4425 ask about getting your To The Top Collective debit card today. Together, we can all play a part in taking Southern Miss athletics “To The Top!”