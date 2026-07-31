The Greatest Southern Miss Football Season of All Time: Elite Eight, Matchup 4 - 1981 vs. 1997

At long last, we have finally reached the final matchup of the Elite Eight in our summer bracket challenge: The Greatest Southern Miss Football Season of All Time. Our previous match saw the 1962 UPI Small College National Champions get taken down by the 1988 Independence Bowl Champion team with just 55 percent of the overall vote, with many citing the 1988 team's "better" wins and more memorable players as their decision.

Today's matchup, which will complete our Final Four, is one I have been personally awaiting and anticipating.

Today's Matchup: #3 1997 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. #6 1981 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

#3 - 1997 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

As Southern Miss claims its first Liberty Bowl victory, senior linebacker Marchant Kenney says to the ESPN camera, "Hey Lee Corso, not so fast my friend!" Corso had picked Pittsburgh to beat the Golden Eagles. | Stock Image | Personal Archive

It's no secret that during the run of this bracket, it's been instilled that Jeff Bower was more than a coach. He was a leader. An institution of sorts. His career started as a quarterback, then as an assistant coach, a positions coach, and finally as a head coach. From 2016 to 2018, Coach Bower served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, joining other legendary coaches such as Frank Beamer (Murray State & Virginia Tech), Barry Alvarez (Wisconsin), and Herb Deromedi (Central Michigan). Plus, when this tournament started, nine of the total 64 seasons were led by Coach Bower. And the 1997 season is one of his greatest examples of leadership.

The Golden Eagles started 1997 with a loss to the defending 1996 National Champion Florida Gators in The Swamp, but bounced back with their first win over a Big Ten opponent, beating Illinois 24-7. Following the Illinois win, tragedy struck when Coach Bower's daughter Kristin died in a car wreck in Petal, Miss., at the age of 17. Her funeral was held the week of Southern Miss' September 20 matchup against Nevada in Hattiesburg. The team held practice every day with Coach Bower in attendance except the day of her funeral.

That Saturday, in front of a crowd of 26,481, Southern Miss defeated Nevada 35-19. The Golden Eagles would finish the regular season at 8-3 and 6-0 in Conference USA, giving them their second Conference USA title. The Golden Eagles earned their first bowl bid since 1988, to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, where they would face the Pittsburgh Panthers, winning 41-7. In the Liberty Bowl preview, ESPN's Rich Waltz called Southern Miss "College football's best kept secret."

Record: 9-3 (6-0 CUSA)

Conference USA Champions

Liberty Bowl Champions over Pittsburgh

4 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll (Finished at #19)

Notable Players: Lee Roberts (QB), Harold Shaw (RB), Marchant Kenney (LB)

Notable Wins: @ Illinois (24-7) & vs. Nevada (35-19)

#6 - 1981 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Former Golden Eagle head coach Bobby Collins. | Southern Miss Athletics

Despite being wrapped up in SMU's scandal of the late 1980s, Bobby Collins still remains a legend in the college football realm of Mississippi. And his tenure at Southern Miss represents that as well. During his time at Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles won over some of the most recognizable names in college football, including LaVell Edwards at BYU, Emory Bellard at Mississippi State, and Maxie Lambright at Louisiana Tech.

The 1981 season was one in which Southern Miss' two losses and one tie cost them. The Golden Eagles beat No. 15 Mississippi State in Jackson 7-6 in front of a record crowd of 64,112, followed by a 58-14 win over No. 20 Florida State in Tallahassee. Southern Miss also tied No. 7 Alabama at Legion Field 13-13. Alabama almost won the game 13-10, but Bear Bryant called a timeout with eight seconds on the clock, after which Southern Miss kicked the tying field goal.

The Golden Eagles earned their second bowl bid in two years, to face Missouri of the Big Eight Conference in the Tangerine Bowl, which the Golden Eagles had not played in since the 1957 season. The Golden Eagles subsequently lost to Mizzou 17-19. However, it is highly possible that had USM not lost to Louisville in the regular season and finished 9-0-1, they could've earned their first trip to a New Year's Six Bowl, possibly facing Texas/Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, or Georgia/Pittsburgh in the Sugar Bowl.

Record: 9-2-1 (Independent)

Lost Tangerine Bowl to Missouri

5 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll (Finished Unranked)

Reached Highest AP Ranking in Program History (#9)

Notable Players: Reggie Collier (QB), Sammy Winder (RB), Louis Lipps (WR)

Notable Wins: vs. #15 Mississippi State (7-6) & @ #20 Florida State (58-14)

You can probably tell why I am both excited for this one but also dreading it. This matchup features two great Golden Eagle seasons, and just like Matchup No. 2 of the Elite Eight, which pinned 1980 against 1999, it's one between a legend and his legendary mentor. But the choice is yours as we finalize our Final Four! Remember to vote for your favorite of these teams over on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook. And as always: Southern Miss, To The Top!