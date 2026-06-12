The Greatest USM Football Season of All Time: Round 1, Matchup No. 2 - 1999 vs. 1965

This summer, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI is counting on Golden Eagles fans to help determine which Southern Miss football season is the greatest of all time. Earlier this week, we kicked off the summer series by comparing the 1975 and 2000 USM football seasons. After winning 77.8 percent of the fan vote, the 2000 USM football season will move on to the second round.

Today, we're comparing the 1999 and 1965 USM football seasons. After reading the key accomplishments of both seasons below, be sure to visit our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page to cast your vote for which team you believe should move on to the second round.

Today’s USM Football Season Matchup: 1999 vs. 1965

#15 - 1999 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The 1998-2003 Liberty Bowl Logo | 1000 Logos

Looking to improve on a 7-5 season in 1998 that ended in a loss in the Humanitarian Bowl to Idaho, head coach Jeff Bower’s Golden Eagles had a golden opportunity in 1999. Led by freshman quarterback Jeff Kelly, this team had a lot to work with, but its schedule was challenging. On paper at least…

The 1999 team finished with eight regular-season wins and three losses, with all three coming at the hands of AP Top 25 teams (No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Texas A&M, and No. 14 Alabama). However, USM did walk away with a ranked win over No. 16 East Carolina. The Golden Eagles faced Colorado State in their second Liberty Bowl appearance in five years, which was also their third-straight bowl appearance overall, making short work of Sonny Lubick’s Rams in a 23-17 victory in Memphis. Here are more key stats on the 1999 Conference USA Champions:

Head Coach: Jeff Bower (9th Season)

Record: 9-3 (6-0 CUSA)

8 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll

Finished Ranked in the AP at #14 (Highest Finish in Program History)

Conference USA Champions

AXA Liberty Bowl Champions over Colorado State

Notable Players: Jeff Kelly (QB), Derrick Nix (RB), Todd Pinkston (WR)

Notable Wins: @ #16 East Carolina (39-22) & vs. Louisiana (48-0)

#18 - 1965 Mississippi Southern Southerners

College Football Hall of Fame

Coming into his 17th season as a head coach, Thad Vann had built a sturdy foundation for the future of Southern Miss football, including two UPI Small College National Championships. Having recently joined the NCAA University Division (Present-Day FBS), Mississippi Southern was a small school in SEC Country with a lot to do to earn its place.

The 1965 squad finished at 7-2, with losses against No. 9 Mississippi State and William & Mary. Four of the team's seven wins were shutouts, but the Southerners were also shut out in one loss to the then-William & Mary Indians. Here’s a further breakdown of the 1965 Southerners:

Head Coach: Thad “Pie” Vann (17th Season)

Record: 7-2 (Independent)

Notable Players: Vic Purvis (DB), Billy Devrow (LB), “Big” John Mangum, Sr (DT)

Notable Wins: vs. Richmond (28-7) & @ Auburn (3-0)

Once again, there are two high-quality USM football seasons pinned against each other in this all-time bracket. Which season do you believe is the better one? Again, be sure to follow our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page and check out our latest posts to cast your votes. As always, Southern Miss, To The Top!