The Greatest USM Football Season of All Time: Round 2, Matchup No. 2 1958 vs. 1999

Throughout the summer, Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI has been on a mission to determine the greatest Southern Miss football season of all time through fan voting. We are officially in the Sweet Sixteen of our Summer Bracket Challenge, and the first matchup of this second round saw the 1-seed 2011 team crush the 16-seed 2000 team with 89 percent of the vote.

Today's matchup, like the first, features two legendary coaches taking on each other: Thad Vann and Jeff Bower. Read about both USM football seasons below, and then be sure to cast your vote by visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page for the latest polls.

Today's Matchup: 1958 vs. 1999

2-Seed: 1958 Mississippi Southern Southerners

The 1958 UPI Small College National Champions on a plaque presented to Center Richard Johnston. | Photo Courtesy of Stacey Johnston

Coach Thad "Pie" Vann became head coach of the Mississippi Southern Southerners in 1949 after former coach Reed Green stepped down to become the college's athletic director. By the start of 1958, Coach Pie's teams had achieved an overall record of 67-27-1 and had many significant wins, including two consecutive wins over AP Top 25-ranked Alabama in 1953 and 1954. At the beginning of the 1958 season, the United Press International (UPI) announced it would start a weekly Top 25 ranking and name a "Small College National Champion" at the conclusion of the season. Mississippi Southern was ranked No. 1 in the UPI Small College Top 25 preseason rankings.

Coach Pie's Southerners finished the 1958 season 9-0, shutting out five of their nine opponents. The Southerners remained atop the UPI Poll all season long. Despite being undefeated and being the UPI National Champions, the Southerners did not make it to a bowl game. As the center for 1958, Richard Johnston said, "We were in the running for the Gator Bowl that year, and Ole Miss was in the running for the Sugar Bowl. But Ole Miss lost one of their last games to Tennessee, and that moved Ole Miss to the Gator Bowl, and we were bumped down to the Tangerine Bowl."

However, the team did not think the Tangerine Bowl was good enough. So they took a vote: Accept the Tangerine Bowl Invite -OR- Hold Out For A Better Bowl. The team voted to wait for a better bowl, but were not invited, and East Texas State (now East Texas A&M) took Mississippi Southern's place in the Tangerine Bowl.

Record: 9-0 (Independent)

9 Weeks Ranked in UPI Small College Top 25 Poll (Finished at No. 1)

UPI Small College National Champions

Notable Players: George Sekul (QB/DB/P), Richard Johnston (C), Rene Lorrio (RB)

Notable Wins: vs. Virginia Tech (41-0) and @ UPI No. 7 Chattanooga (20-13)

15-Seed: 1999 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The 1998-2003 Liberty Bowl Logo | 1000 Logos

Much like Thad Vann, it didn't take Jeff Bower long to earn his place in Hattiesburg. By Coach Bower's 10th season, his Golden Eagles had amassed wins over Top 25 teams, forged a new conference, and won that conference twice in a row. Coach Bower produced eight NFL Draft Picks in his first 10 seasons, including Brett Favre and first round-NFL Draft Pick Tony Smith. So there was definitely a place for Coach Bower.

In 1999, Coach Bower's Golden Eagles finished in some of the biggest ways in USM history, including the highest AP finish in program history, at No. 14. The Golden Eagles finished the season at 9-3 overall and 6-0 in Conference USA, including going 3-0 over their biggest rivals at the time (Memphis, Tulane, and East Carolina.) Southern Miss then earned its second invitation to the AXA Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., where the Golden Eagles defeated Sonny Lubick's Colorado State Rams 23-17, in front of a packed-out Simmons Bank-Liberty Stadium.

Record: 9-3 (6-0 CUSA)

8 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll

Finished Ranked in the AP at No. 14 (Highest Finish in Program History)

Conference USA Champions

AXA Liberty Bowl Champions over Colorado State

Notable Players: Jeff Kelly (QB), Derrick Nix (RB), Todd Pinkston (WR)

Notable Wins: at No. 16 East Carolina (39-22) and vs. Louisiana (48-0)

A national champion on one hand, and a Liberty Bowl champion on the other. This one might seem easy for some, but then again, depending on the era you grew up in, opinions may vary. It's up to you, the fan, to determine which USM football season moves on. Remember to see the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook Page to cast your vote. And as always: Southern Miss, To The Top!