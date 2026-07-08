The Greatest USM Football Season Of All Time: Sweet Sixteen Matchup - 1962 vs. 2010

Southern Miss football is less than two months from kicking off, and while looking ahead, we're also looking back here at Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI to determine the greatest single season in Golden Eagle history, at least according to you, the fans. Last week's Sweet Sixteen matchup saw the 1952 season, USM's first 10-Win season, take on Bobby Collins' 1980 Independence Bowl Champions, where 1980 carried the votes with a full 100 percent of the action.

Today, we'll see Thad Vann's 1962 National Champions take on Larry Fedora's 2010 Golden Eagles. Considering we've lost one national champion already in the Sweet Sixteen, this should be a fun matchup. Check out the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page to vote for which squad you think is better.

Editor's Note: It goes without saying that it's hard to truly compare seasons from different eras when the game was played differently, and athletes didn't have access to all the same resources. It should also be noted that voting results can be affected by nostalgia.

Today's Matchup: #4 1962 Southern Miss Southerners vs. #20 2010 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

#4 1962 Southern Miss Southerners

Faulkner Field (Circa 1960) | Southern Miss

In 1958, Southern Miss won the first UPI Small College National Championship. Following the season, two of the members of that team were drafted into the NFL, and USM had achieved its third undefeated season. Overall, it seemed like a successful year in Hattiesburg. However, over the next three seasons, despite staying a prominent force in the UPI Small College Top 25, the Southerners would not claim another national championship...until 1962.

Led by the late Vic Purvis at quarterback and celebrated AFL & NFL punter Jerrel Wilson, the 1962 Southerners finished 9-1, leaving their only loss at the hands of a Billy Murphy-led Memphis at Crump Stadium. Southern Miss still remained strong on offense and defense, with an overall season score of 258-63, including three shutout wins against Louisiana, NC State, and Abilene Christian.

Record: 9-1 (Independent)

8 Weeks Ranked in The UPI Small College Top 25 (Finished at #1)

UPI Small College National Champions

Notable Players: Vic Purvis (QB), Harold Hays (G), Jerrel “Thunderfoot” Wilson (P)

Notable Wins: vs. NC State (30-0) & vs. Abilene Christian (30-0)

#20 2010 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

December 21, 2010; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Larry Fedora smiles during the first half of the 2010 Beef O' Brady's Bowl Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first two seasons, Larry Fedora had continued the prior success of Jeff Bower at Southern Miss, going 14-12 in 2008 and 2009. He was also 1-1 in the New Orleans Bowl, both times against Troy (2008) and Middle Tennessee (2009). Coming in with attitude and grit, Coach Fedora had intended greatness for his squads.

2010 followed suit with 2008 and 2009. His team finished 8-5 and 5-3 in Conference USA play. However, on paper, it wouldn't seem the season was so close to the losing end. Quarterback Austin Davis set the No. 2 record at the time for total offense yards, second to his own record from 2008. Today, his 3,555 offensive yards rank 5th all-time in Southern Miss history. The season also contributed to junior wide receiver DeAndre Brown's fourth-place finish in Golden Eagle history for receiving yards.

Record: 8-5 (5-3 CUSA)

Lost Beef ‘O Brady’s Bowl to Louisville

Notable Players: Austin Davis (QB), DeAndre Brown (WR), Jamie Collins (DL)

Notable Wins: vs. Kansas (31-16) & @ #25 UCF (31-21)

Will we lose another national champion? Can 2010 pull off yet another upset? That's up to you. Remember to check out the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook Page to vote for your preference. For our most recent content, also be sure to check out our website homepage. And as always: Southern Miss, To The Top!