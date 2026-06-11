Three Golden Eagles to Represent Southern Miss at USA Baseball National Team Camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss could have a strong presence on the national stage this summer as three sophomore pitchers have been invited to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp beginning Wednesday, June 24.

Grayden Harris, Camden Clark, and Camden Sunstrom all got the invitation, USA Baseball CNT announced on Thursday. All three helped anchor the Golden Eagles’ pitching staff throughout the 2026 season.

Harris, the SBC Pitcher of the Year and Ferriss Trophy finalist, finished the season with an 8-1 record, 4.02 ERA, and a team-leading 107 strikeouts. The Central, Louisiana native consistently gave Southern Miss quality starts, recording five or more innings in 12 outings.

Clark, a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and member of the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Mid-Season Watch List, posted an 8-0 record with five saves and a 2.93 ERA. The Laurel native struck out 81 batters while issuing only 12 walks in 55.1 innings of work.

Sunstrom made a flawless transition from the Southern Miss bullpen to the starting rotation midway through the season, finishing with a 6-4 record and a 3.10 ERA. The Baton Rouge product struck out 80 batters and walked just 16 over 78.1 innings.

Following training camp, USA Baseball will select its Collegiate National Team on Sunday, July 5. The team will then represent the US at the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan, from Saturday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 15.

For Golden Eagles fans, the opportunity to see not just one but three Southern Miss pitchers competing for a spot on Team USA is another reminder that some of college baseball’s top talent continues to call Hattiesburg home. Harris, Clark and Sunstrom all returning for their junior years, the sky is the limit for Southern Miss baseball in 2027.