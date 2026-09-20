‘We Got Manhandled’: Blake Anderson Candidly Reflects on Southern Miss’ Loss to UConn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Southern Miss needed a response Saturday night after last week’s showing on The Plains in Auburn. Instead, the Golden Eagles walked out of Renasant Stadium with many of the same problems that hurt them one week earlier at Auburn.

UConn scored on its opening drive. Southern Miss turned the ball over on its first possession, and the Huskies quickly built a 14-0 lead. Southern Miss trailed 27-6 at halftime and never recovered in a 48-20 loss that dropped the Golden Eagles to 1-2 for the season.

The final statistics don’t fully show how one-sided the game felt. Southern Miss finished with 401 yards of offense compared to UConn’s 436, but the Huskies controlled the line of scrimmage, rushed for 213 yards and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Starting quarterback Ethan Hampton also left the game after reinjuring his throwing hand, which had made him miss most of fall camp, forcing Landry Lyddy into action for the entire second half. Following the loss, Blake Anderson did not make excuses for what happened.

UConn Controlled The Game Up Front

UCONN's QB Osborne celebrating with his teammates after a rushing TD during Saturday's game at The Rock. | Josh House

Coach Anderson knew UConn presented a difficult matchup because of its size and length. Southern Miss hoped to counter that advantage by playing with tempo, getting the ball outside, and applying defensive pressure. The Golden Eagles simply did not execute that plan consistently enough.

“Our fan base doesn’t know UConn, but they know them now,” Anderson said. “That’s a very, very well-built and well-coached football team that did not make a lot of mistakes, and I just felt like we got manhandled a little bit.”

That physical advantage showed up throughout the night. Southern Miss struggled with holding penalties, batted passes and pressure in the quarterback’s face. Even when Hampton completed throws, he often took a hit immediately afterward.

“The matchup was rough,” Anderson said. “Especially early, we struggled with it at a level that made it really tough to sustain anything drive-wise offensively.”

The Slow Starts and Turnovers Have to Stop

The Southern Miss offense in the huddle before running a play. | Josh House

Southern Miss has now thrown an interception on its opening possession in consecutive games. Coach A said that the coaching staff scripts plays early to help the offense find a rhythm and build confidence. That only works when the players protect the football and execute those plays correctly.

“We definitely don’t want to continue to start roughly like we have,” Anderson said. “We need to be able to finish drives and, if we don’t score points, definitely flip the field.”

The Golden Eagles never gave themselves that opportunity Saturday. Hampton’s first-quarter interception helped UConn build its early lead. “We’ve got to protect the ball,” Anderson said. “We’re way too prone to a turnover right now, and it’s not necessarily any particular guy. It’s a busted protection. It’s a bad decision.”

Southern Miss cannot continue giving good football teams short fields and defensive touchdowns. The margin for error is already small, and turnovers are making it even smaller.

Hampton Injures Throwing Hand Once Again

QB Ethan Hampton dropping back against UCONN. | Josh House

Hampton finished the first half completing 14 of 25 passes for 93 yards and one interception before hitting his hand on a helmet. It was the same hand he injured during fall camp, and while Anderson confirmed that nothing is broken, the quarterback could not grip the football well enough to return.

“He’s not OK right now,” Anderson said. “He hit that same hand on a helmet somewhere during the course of the first half and was unable to squeeze or hold the ball at halftime.”

The concern now is how long the injury might linger. Anderson said Hampton’s previous bone bruise took longer to heal than initially expected. Lyddy replaced him and showed some positive signs, completing 14 of 25 passes for 194 yards and 1 touchdown. His 56-yard completion to Mario Sanders helped set up Steven Robinson’s touchdown run, and he later found Jaylen Himes for a touchdown in the final seconds.

There were also mistakes, but Anderson saw enough good things to build on if Lyddy is needed moving forward. “I thought, with the exception of a couple of poor decisions on his part, he did some really, really good things,” Anderson said.

The Defense Has to Create Momentum

A key third-down stop for Southern Miss' Defense. | Josh House

Southern Miss recorded five sacks and created some pressure, but the defense could not force a turnover or consistently get off the field. UConn converted 8 third downs, rushed for 213 yards and scored on 8 of its 11 possessions.

“We’ve got to create turnovers, and we’ve got to force kicks,” Anderson said. “We didn’t do that well enough at any point.”

The defense was repeatedly placed in difficult situations by the offense, including both interceptions. Coach A acknowledged that, but he also made it clear that every part of the team has to improve. The Golden Eagles spend time on turnovers every day in practice, but that work has not produced enough results over the last two weeks.

“If you’re turning it over two times and expecting your defense to find a way to get three, that’s a pretty tall task against good people,” Anderson said.

Anderson Says Effort Wasn't the Problem

Coach Blake Anderson. | Josh House

As disappointing as the outcome was, Coach Anderson remained proud of the way his players stayed together. There was no finger-pointing on the sideline. Players remained positive and continued competing even after the game was out of reach. “I’m embarrassed and disappointed, not in them, but for them,” Anderson said. “They did a phenomenal job with their effort and attitude throughout the course of the game.”

That matters, especially for a team still trying to establish its identity under a new coaching staff. However, effort and a positive attitude cannot become the finish line. At some point, those qualities must lead to better execution and better results. “Nothing was good enough tonight against a really good football team,” Coach A said.

'It's One of 12'

Southern Miss Football looking onto the field before the game against UCONN. | Josh House

Anderson knows plenty of people will begin writing Southern Miss off after consecutive lopsided losses. His message to the team was simple: This game matters, but it does not define the entire season. “It’s one of 12,” Anderson said. “It’s a learning opportunity.”

Southern Miss still has its entire conference schedule ahead, but it must grow quickly. The Golden Eagles cannot allow the same turnovers, penalties, and missed assignments to continue following them from one week to the next.

“I know there will be a lot of people who write us off,” Anderson said. “That’s fine. This does not change our goals.”

Final Thoughts

Southern Miss Football taking the field at The Rock. | Josh House

There is no way to dress up a 48-20 loss at home. Southern Miss was beaten up front, lost the turnover battle, and failed to execute the game plan consistently enough. Now, the uncertainty surrounding Hampton’s hand adds another concern heading into the next week. Coach Anderson’s message wasn't panic, but it was honest. The Golden Eagles are still trying to figure out who they are, and Saturday night showed just how much work remains.

Southern Miss now turns its attention to Tulane and the Battle for the Bell. The trip to New Orleans gives this team its first opportunity to prove that Saturday’s loss was a lesson and not the beginning of a trend. The response now matters more than anything said after the game.