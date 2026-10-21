'We're Trying to Make History': Isaac Taveras Returns to Southern Miss with Renewed Excitement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – When Southern Miss men's basketball head coach Jay Ladner and his staff started putting together their 2026-27 roster, they did so initially thinking star guard Isaac Taveras wouldn't be a part of it.

Following a run to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, which ultimately ended in a loss to the eventual champions, Troy, Taveras, like fellow star Golden Eagle guard Tylik Weeks, entered the transfer portal. In today's college basketball climate, especially for mid-majors, that typically means a player is gone for good. That was the case for Weeks, as he ended up joining the Memphis Tigers. For Taveras, though, Southern Miss received an exciting mid-summer surprise with the news that the 6-foot-6 senior would be returning to Hattiesburg for a second year.

Once Taveras returned and stepped into his first practice, he immediately understood what the Golden Eagles were putting together. Southern Miss had already built this year's roster to compensate for his absence, but then, all of a sudden, one of the best players in the Sun Belt was back. It was a win-win situation for both sides, as Southern Miss adds star power to its already deep roster, and Taveras gets to build on what he started last season, with more league-wide recognition than ever.

This week, Taveras took some time to talk with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI about his return to Hattiesburg, his thoughts on the new roster around him, team chemistry, expectations and more.

The Sun Belt Preseason POTY Was 'Surprised' By New Roster

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras dropped a team-high 20 points in a 71-67 loss to Ole Miss in Biloxi during the 2026-27 season. | Southern Miss Athletics

When a top player in the league returns for his senior year in that league, he's naturally going to warrant high expectations. Earlier this week, the league's 14 head coaches named Taveras the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, adding to the same distinction he received from Blue Ribbon earlier this fall.

Last season, Taveras averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor. He started 20 of his 22 appearances and scored in double figures 19 times, showcasing his natural ability to finish at the rim, rebound and create opportunities on defense.

As Taveras looks ahead to his second season with the Golden Eagles, he is excited about what this group can accomplish together.

“I’m just excited about everything,” Taveras told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. “Coming back, trying to be a better leader and trying to build something special with this team. The job that the coaches did in the offseason… they did a great job building this team. We have a great team this year.”

Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner and guard Isaac Taveras during the 2025-26 season. | Southern Miss Athletics

When he rejoined the team during the summer, it didn't take long for the new roster to grab his attention. Taveras believes this roster is deeper and more talented overall than it was a year ago.

“When I was in the transfer portal, I was back home the whole time, but I kept communicating with the coaches and kept up with all the things they were posting,” Taveras said. “When I came back, I was really surprised. From the jump, from the first day I got to practice, I was kinda in shock, because I’m seeing a lot of guys that can go just like me. A lot of guys that can get to it. Everybody’s playing hard. Everybody can score. So that was a really good thing to see.”

Taveras is a physical guard who puts constant pressure on defenses by getting downhill, and adding more scoring options around him should make it even harder for opponents to load up on him. Taveras also says his new teammates have pushed him every day in practice to become a better player.

Growing Into a Leader

Nov 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles guard Isaac Taveras (10) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss fans saw Taveras take on a bigger role during last season's run to the Sun Belt semifinals. After missing two months of the season to a broken hand, Taveras returned and helped the Golden Eagles win three games in three nights as the No. 8 seed in Pensacola. Despite playing a fourth game in four nights in the tournament semifinals, Taveras scored a career-high 32 points in the 78-70 loss to Troy. Southern Miss finished 19-16, and its semifinal appearance was its deepest Sun Belt Tournament run since joining the conference.

Taveras showcased his potential in that battle-of-attrition elimination game, and this year, he's trying to build on that while becoming a more consistent leader during his senior season. He says his new teammates made getting comfortable with that leadership role easy.

“Man, it wasn’t hard at all,” Taveras said of fitting in with this year’s Golden Eagles roster. “Everybody welcomed me with open arms from the first day. We met each other, started hanging out together, and have gotten to know each other personally. … Ever since I got back, everything has been good. Chemistry is good. I feel like I fit in and they understand me. They’re helping me become a better leader too. They’re making me better. I feel great about the team.”

Taveras has the talent and experience to help his teammates, and he is giving them credit for helping him grow, too. That mutual respect should serve Southern Miss well as the group works through the season.

'We're Trying to Make History'

Isaac Taveras led the Golden Eagles with 32 points on Sunday with the season on the line. | @SouthernMissMBB

Ask Taveras about expectations for the season, and he begins with health. That comes from firsthand experience, as his aforementioned hand injury last year arguably kept the Golden Eagles from posting a much better final record and a higher conference tournament seed. Health permitting, Taveras believes this group of guys has a chance to do what the program hasn't done since 2012: Make the NCAA Tournament.

“As far as my expectations, I pray that everybody stays healthy so everybody can have a great year,” Taveras said. “I feel like we have everything we need to get to where we want to be: the NCAA tournament. We’re trying to win the conference. We’re just trying to win. We’re trying to make history here at Southern Miss, and I feel like we can do it. Yeah, it’s going to be hard, but it’s not impossible. As long as we stay together and everybody’s on the same page, we can do it.”

Southern Miss still has to go out and prove how good it can be. The Sun Belt coaches picked the Golden Eagles to finish seventh in the preseason poll, even while recognizing Taveras as the league's top returning player.

Nov 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles guard Isaac Taveras (10) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Hayden Assemian (20) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taveras sees a higher ceiling than seventh, though. After getting a taste of a conference tournament run last March, he believes this roster has the talent and connection to go further.

For the Southern Miss fans who celebrated his return over the summer, there is another important part of his senior season that should hit home. Taveras is genuinely excited to play for all the people who made his first season in Hattiesburg special through all the ups and downs.

“I’m just excited to get out there and play in front of this community and the fans that supported me so much last year,” Taveras said. “We have a chance to be a really good team and go a long way. We’re ready.”

Fans will have an opportunity to see Taveras and the rest of the Golden Eagles' roster in action on Wednesday night, as they take on LSU-New Orleans at Reed Green Coliseum at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for a full post-exhibition recap.