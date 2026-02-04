What Season Ticket Sellout Streak Could Mean For Southern Miss Baseball
This week, Southern Miss Athletics announced that season tickets for Southern Miss baseball have sold out for the fourth consecutive season. The announcement also noted that the sellout includes "a program-record Standing Room Only season tickets."
With consistent high-level winning comes added popularity, and the Golden Eagles have put the nation on notice heading into the 2026 season. The program is looking for its 10th 40-win season in 11 years (the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was the only reason the streak was broken) and its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. D1Baseball has Southern Miss ranked No. 20 in their preseason poll heading into the new season.
"It's special," third-year head coach Christian Ostrander tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI of the atmosphere at Pete Taylor Park, especially on Opening Weekend. "Every game's special, but just the buzz, the aura around it, and the excitement. We look forward to it, and we can't wait for it to get here."
If this type of demand for baseball season tickets persists, Southern Miss may have no choice but to find creative ways to add more seating at Pete Taylor Park, whether that's extending the stands down the first and third base lines, putting seats behind the outfield wall, or something of that nature. If the university can find a way to do that while still preserving the traditions of The 16 oz. Lounge and The Roost, that would just be an added bonus for the fan base.
Adding more seating at The Pete would be a win-win for the fan base and the baseball program alike. More fans would have access to season tickets, and more money would flow into the program as season ticket sales increased. Given the high demand, it might not be an overstatement to say that USM could easily still have full sellouts with 500 more seats or standing room season tickets added.
Although season tickets are sold out, individual tickets to Southern Miss baseball games can still be purchased at SouthernMiss.com/Tickets, or by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418. Fans can also purchase tickets in person by visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office, which is on the corner of Golden Eagle Ave., and West 4th Street.
The Golden Eagles will get things started by taking on a very good UC Santa Barbara team at Pete Taylor Park in a three-game series starting on Friday, Feb. 13. With several key players from last year's squad returning, plus a couple of talented freshmen and transfers joining the roster, Southern Miss should be in for yet another stellar season under Coach Oz.