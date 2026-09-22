Will Hall Keeps Focus on Tulane, Sidesteps Southern Miss Past Ahead of Battle for the Bell

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – If you were looking for clickbait, bulletin-board material or an emotional reflection from Will Hall about his time at Southern Miss, Tuesday’s Tulane football press conference did not provide it.

That was exactly the point. Hall did not criticize his former program. He did not revisit old memories or attempt to add more attention to his first game against Southern Miss.

Instead, Hall repeatedly returned to two messages: He is really glad to be Tulane’s head coach, and this game is about his players, not him. “This game within this building will not be about me at all,” Hall said. “Our players know that.”

Despite Downplay, the Battle for the Bell Still Matters

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave fans get ready to storm the field in the final minutes against the North Texas Mean Green during the second half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall may not want the week centered around his Southern Miss connection, but he understands what the Battle for the Bell means to both programs.

“It’s a game that means so much to so many people - our fan base and their fan base,” Hall said. “It’s a huge rivalry game for a trophy, which is a cool deal in college football. It’s one of the things you dream about when you’re a young kid playing college football.” There is also plenty at stake beyond the rivalry trophy.

Southern Miss and Tulane both enter the matchup at 1-2, making Saturday’s game an important opportunity for each team to regain momentum. “Both teams are 1-2,” Hall said. “It’s a big swing game for both programs’ seasons. We certainly understand that and have that urgency in our program.”

On Monday, Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson also acknowledged that the rivalry aspect of this game is big from the fan base's perspective, but also that his team's main focus is on fixing its own mistakes rather than merely getting a win against a former coach. The latter is obviously a big deal, but the former has to happen first in order for that outcome to become a reality.

Hall Refuses To Make It About Himself

Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall takes the field during football game against the North Texas Mean Green in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall was asked directly about the emotions involved in facing his former team. His answer was simple. “I just want us to play better,” Hall said. “Every day, I try to wake up and serve our players.” Hall said his focus is on helping players improve, reach their potential, and succeed on the field.

“I get joy out of seeing Josh Moore get better in his approach to tackling,” Hall said. “I get joy out of seeing Mo Turner get the ball out in space, make the first guy miss, have great ball security, and score. That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

When asked whether knowing people on the Southern Miss side added more excitement to the game, Hall again returned the conversation to his current program. “I just want to win every game we play,” Hall said. “I want to win this game for our people. I want to win this game for our players, just like I wanted to beat Kansas State.”

The questions about his Southern Miss tenure continued, but Hall repeatedly gave essentially the same answer. When asked to name his favorite memory from his time in Hattiesburg, Hall responded: “I’m really happy to be the head coach here.”

When another question referenced Southern Miss’ 2022 victory at Tulane, Hall said it again. “I’m really glad to be the head coach here. Really glad.” The repetition was intentional. There was no shot at Southern Miss and no dramatic storyline. Hall simply made it clear that he is happy at Tulane and does not want the week centered around his former job.

Hall Praises Blake Anderson And The Southern Miss Offense

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson celebrates one of his three touchdowns against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Although Hall did not want to discuss his own history with Southern Miss, he had plenty of respect for Coach Anderson and the offense the Golden Eagles will bring to New Orleans. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Anderson and his offenses,” Hall said. “Blake’s been a really good coach for so many years. Like me, he’s been a head coach at a lot of different places and been successful.”

Hall specifically highlighted Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson and the challenges created by Anderson’s offensive system. “He plays with a lot of tempo,” Hall said. “That’s something that really scares you about what they do. They play extremely fast. They spread you out with wide splits and can RPO you.”

That scheme can create space for Robinson, who has established himself as one of the Sun Belt’s most productive running backs. “If you give that guy a crease, he has extreme quickness and can really be gone just like that if you don’t get him down early,” Hall said. “He’s a good football player, but I also have a lot of respect for their scheme.”

No Extra Motivation Needed

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Will Hall looks on during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall facing his former program will naturally be part of the conversation surrounding Saturday’s game. He just has no interest in fueling it. For Hall, this is not a revenge game, a reunion or an opportunity to reflect on his time in Hattiesburg. It is a rivalry matchup between two 1-2 teams trying to improve, regain momentum and take home the Bell.

“This game within this building will not be about me at all,” Hall said. Hall’s message throughout Tuesday’s press conference never changed. He is really glad to be Tulane’s head coach, and this week is about having his players ready and focused on Southern Miss.