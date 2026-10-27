Year Two, Bigger Goals: Missy Bilderback Ready to Take Southern Miss to the Next Level

Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI had the opportunity yesterday afternoon to speak one-on-one with second-year Lady Eagles Basketball head coach Missy Bilderback about all things Lady Eagles Basketball.

As Coach Bilderback enters her second season, we discussed what this season holds with a different-looking roster, expectations, and where she wants the Lady Eagles to be when March arrives. After finishing 15-16 (8-10 in the Sun Belt Conference) in her first season, Bilderback believes the pieces are in place for Southern Miss to become a stronger contender in the 2026-2027 campaign.

The Lady Eagles return just five players from last season's team while welcoming nine newcomers, including five Division I transfers, two junior college transfers, and two freshmen. With so many new faces on the team, Coach Bilderback still has high hopes for the Lady Eagles.

"I've just really enjoyed coaching this group," Bilderback said. "Obviously, we've got nine newcomers, and so any time you have that type of transition or turnover, which we had with graduation, there's going to be a little bit of a period where we've got to be able to develop that chemistry and mesh and be able to learn how to play together."

Bilderback continued her opening statements by speaking highly of this year’s team. “They're great teammates. They work extremely hard, and I love the overall talent that we've put together. I think we'll be a deeper team, one that competes every single play, and we'll be able to finish games because of how we defend and rebound.” Coach Bilderback said. “I'm really excited. It'll be a little new look for us with a new roster, but overall, I've been really pleased and excited about our group.”

Building A Competitive Roster

Southern Miss Lady Eagles Chrysta Narcisse and Whitney Hart are ready to make an impact as the team prepares for the 2026–27 basketball season under second-year head coach Missy Bilderback. | Josh House

The Lady Eagles return leading scorer Hayleigh Breland, who averaged 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season. Joining her from last year's team will be Ramiah “Moonie” Augurson, Miriam Prince, Timya Thurman, and Whitney Hart.

Additional newcomers joining the Lady Eagles include Chrysta Narcisse, a transfer from South Alabama who earned Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Kylie Marshall joins from James Madison, while Nakiyah Allen and Mariah Blayton also join from Old Dominion.

When discussing this year's new faces joining the Lady Eagles, Coach Bilderback pointed to freshman Jada Gay and transfer Mariah Clayton from Old Dominion.

Southern Miss Lady Eagles freshman guard Jada Gay was a massive recruiting get for head coach Missy Bilderback. | Southern Miss Athletics

“With Jada, I think we've been really pleased with just how little of a learning curve there's been. She's still going to just continue to get better and better as she plays. But I think for her, she'll be able to impact us immediately.” Bilderback said about her talented freshman.

Clayton, who has dealt with injuries during her time at Old Dominion, also received a shout-out from her coach. “She's just been really consistent for us and really good every day. She's certainly going to be able to make an impact.” Bilderback said.

Coach Bilderback expects the Lady Eagles to continue playing an up-tempo style and make key improvements from last year in two areas that could determine how far this team goes. “You're still going to see an up-tempo, fast-paced game,” Bilderback said. “A lot of pressure on defense, aggressive on defense. But certainly, I think, very similar to what y'all saw a year ago in that we love to play fast, get as many possessions as we can. I just think we'll be a little better defensively in rebounding than a year ago.”

Higher Expectations In Year Two

Southern Miss head coach Missy Bilderback enters her second season with a new-look roster, higher expectations and position the Lady Eagles among the Sun Belt’s top contenders. | Josh House

Coach Bilderback’s coaching history gives the Lady Eagles fans a reason to get excited for the upcoming season. In her second season at Jones College, she guided the Bobcats to a 30-2 record, their first NJCAA Region 23 championship and first national tournament appearance. Coach Bilderback is looking for the same successful outcome in year two at her alma mater.

“Obviously, our expectations are high, and even though there was some improvement in wins and losses from the year before, certainly, I think for where we want to be as a program, there's a lot more to accomplish,” Bilderback said. “Being able to take it from year one to year two and put ourselves at the top of the league and put ourselves in an opportunity to win when it really matters in the tournament, that's really what we're striving for every day.”

Southern Miss women’s basketball head coach Missy Bilderback at Reed Green Coliseum. | Southern Miss Athletics

The Lady Eagles begin their preseason tonight at 6 p.m. with an exhibition game against East Texas Baptist at Reed Green Coliseum. For Bilderback, the goal is no longer simply to establish a foundation, but to build on the legacy of Lady Eagles basketball.