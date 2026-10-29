Keyshawn Hall Gets Added to Award Watch List for St. John 's Basketball

The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for their season-opener on Monday against Monmouth University.

Following a good season, the Red Storm are going to be looking to take another step forward this year. St. John’s will be entering the fourth year of the Rick Pitino era, and his current roster is loaded with talent.

While there have been some eligibility concerns for the team, a lot of that has been worked out, and the Red Storm will have the ability to be a Final Four contender.

Of the players that they brought in, there is some high-end talent at the guard and wing positions. Both Quinn Ellis and Tounde Yessoufou could be some of the best players in the country at their respective spots. However, the team has another elite player in forward Keyshawn Hall.

The talented player has recently been added to a watch list for his position, and he is going to be one of the best power forwards in the country.

Hall Added to Karl Malone Watch List

Keyshawn Hall has been named to the preseason Top 20 list for the Karl Malone award. This goes to the nation’s top PF #SJUBB — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 29, 2026

As one of the best power forwards of all-time, Malone is recognized for his incredible NBA career with this award, and it is great to see Hall being listed.

Following the injury to Donnie Freeman, Hall was brought in by the Red Storm, and he is going to have a major impact on the team this year. With some good size and athleticism, St. John’s has him currently as the starting power forward.

While Hall can play on the wing as well, him being at power forward will be the spot for the Red Storm this year. Last year with the Auburn Tigers, Hall was an impressive offensive player.

During the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. St. John’s is going to be getting one of the best scoring power forwards in the country in Hall, but he is a player who is focused on winning this year.

This is a loaded Red Storm roster, and while Hall can score 20 points a night, St. John’s might not need him too. However, his being on the glass and playing strong defensively is going to be key for the team.

Center Ruben Prey is a bit undersized for the position, so team rebounding is going to be important. As the power forward, a lot of that responsibility will go to Hall. Overall, he will certainly be a player to watch not only for St. John’s but in the country.