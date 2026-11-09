Quinn Ellis is Living Up to Expectations for St. John's Red Storm Early On

The St. John’s Red Storm are off to a strong 2-0 start to the season, and the team has to be pleased with their performances so far. For one player, he has really been delivering for the team.

Coming into the season, St. John’s had some very high expectations. This was a team that was able to land a lot of talent during the offseason, and perhaps this could be the most talented group for Rick Pitino in that area.

Now, while having talent is important, it doesn’t guarantee anything. The Red Storm are still by no means a finished product, but they looked really good in their 100-point performance on Sunday against Iona.

This was a game that was over by halftime, but key players for St. John’s were able to perform well in limited time. One of those players was point guard Quinn Ellis.

Ellis Living Up to Expectations

Nov 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) looks to drive past Iona Gaels guard Kevon Vanderhorst (5) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When St. John’s was able to land Ellis this offseason, there was a lot of hype surrounding the talented guard. With a lot of experience playing overseas, the thought was that he would be able to come in and help right away.

Through two games, it is clear that Ellis is going to be one of the best point guards in the country, and the numbers are impressive so far. In their win against Monmouth, Ellis totaled eight points, seven assists, five rebounds, and five steals in the victory.

While that was a great performance, his game against Iona was arguably better. On Sunday, he totaled seven points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and three steals. What might have been most impressive is that he did it in just 24 minutes of action.

It has become very clear that Ellis is more than up for the task of being the point guard for St. John’s, and through two games, he has 18 assists to just two turnovers. A 9-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is pretty ridiculous, and he is doing an excellent job of getting the ball to his talented teammates.

While the offensive numbers are really strong, he has also been great defensively. At 6’5”, he is one of the bigger point guards in the country, and that length is helping him get into passing lanes; on the press especially, he has been special.

Overall, while the sample size of just two games is small, Ellis is very much looking the part so far for St. John’s. Good guard play is so important in college basketball, especially come March, and Ellis is playing at a very high level.