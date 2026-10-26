Quinn Ellis Rightfully Named To Top 20 Watch List for Prestigious Award

The St. John’s Red Storm look to have a special talent in their backcourt with point guard Quinn Ellis.

An international player, he received eligibility clearance ahead of the team’s first exhibition game against the Drexel Dragons. It is hard to draw hard-and-fast conclusions from the preseason, but in three exhibition games, he has certainly looked like one of the best guards in the country.

People around the country are taking notice of his talents as well. As shared by the official Red Storm account on X, Ellis has been selected as one of the 20 players named to the Preseason Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch List.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement. There are some incredibly talented players who made the watch list along with the St. John’s guard, including multiple members of the Big East. Silas Demary Jr. of the UConn Huskies and Nigel James Jr. of the Marquette Golden Eagles are both on the list as well.

Quinn Ellis will be Bob Cousy Award contender

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This list is a fluid one, as players can go on and off it throughout the 2026-27 season. Last season’s winner was Darius Acuff Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks, who was selected No. 7 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Ellis comes to the Red Storm following incredible success internationally. He has experience playing in the EuroLeague and Serie A with Olimpia Milano, helping win its 32nd Serie A title. In the Italian SuperCup, he earned MVP honors.

His playmaking ability is what sets him apart from his peers. In 64 games played last season, he had a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 4.2 helpers per game.

Congrats to Quinn Ellis on being selected as one of the 20 players named to the Preseason Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch List! 👏



🗞️: https://t.co/jIgHoV6dH0 pic.twitter.com/h8G6GXwd3p — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) October 26, 2026

That ability was on full display during the team’s three exhibition games. He was stellar when it came to ball security, with an eye-popping 7.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. Listed at 6-foot-5, he made his presence felt in other areas of the game as well.

Ellis averaged 5.7 rebounds per game and stuffed the stat sheet defensively, averaging two blocks and two steals. He has the skill set to make a major impact on both ends of the floor and is going to be a key component to the Red Storm finding success this season.

With experience also playing for the Great Britain National Team, there isn’t going to be much that fazes Ellis in college basketball. He is as prepared for the bright lights of Madison Square Garden as any point guard Rick Pitino has had leading his teams.