Ranking the Three Players Who Need To Be Great for St. John's Basketball This Season

The 2026-27 campaign is right around the corner for the St. John’s Red Storm, and the team is projected to be one of the best in the country. In order for them to achieve those goals, they will need some key players to perform.

Coming off back-to-back Big East Title wins and a trip to the Sweet 16, the Red Storm are a team hoping to take things to an even higher level this coming season.

This could be the most talented roster they have had in the Rick Pitino era, and expectations are high. While they aren’t a finished product yet with a condensed offseason that was filled with some eligibility issues, the Red Storm should be one of the best teams in the country by the end of the year.

If they are going to reach their potential, these three players will end up being the most important for the team.

Ian Jackson

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of the captains and veterans of the team, Jackson's play will be important for St. John’s. When he is playing well, he can be a complete player for the team, and that elevates the program.

Jackson was asked to be in an uncomfortable role last season at point guard, but this season he will be playing off the ball. This is where he will be at his best, and as shown in their exhibition win over Texas, he can be a game-changer for the team.

Ruben Prey

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the starting center for the Red Storm, Prey’s role on the team is going to be very important. After playing well overseas during the offseason, expectations surrounding what he can bring to the team have been elevated.

While he is going to be the starting center, he is going to be undersized in a couple of matchups this season. Prey is listed at 6’11” and 240lbs, but his game translates more toward being a power forward than a center. Foul trouble has been a concern with him at the position, and his ability to defend without fouling will be key.

Quinn Ellis

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) brings the ball up court in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most important player for the Red Storm is their star point guard. Ellis is coming over with a plethora of experience from playing overseas, and it is no secret that Rick Pitino loves what he provides to this team.

Ellis is a true floor general and a pass-first point guard. On a team that has no shortage of scorers on the court, his ability to run the offense and make an impact on the game without scoring is key.

The talented guard could very well go down as one of the best in the country this season, and that could happen with him averaging less than 10 points per game. Ellis will be one of the leaders in assists per game, and he is also a great rebounder with his size at the guard position.

After point guard production was an issue for the team last season, that certainly won’t be the case with Ellis in the backcourt.