Rick Pitino Compares St. John's Basketball Star Quinn Ellis to Former Champion

The St. John’s Red Storm have kicked off the 2026-27 campaign, and the team will be hoping to accomplish some special things this year. On their roster, there is no shortage of talent, and some could have really special campaigns.

Following a second straight Big East Title and a trip to the Sweet 16, the St. John’s Red Storm are hoping to go to the next level. This is arguably the most talented team over the last several years, and a trip to the Final Four is certainly a possibility.

With one of the most talented rosters that he has ever had, Rick Pitino recently compared his star point guard to a player that he won a National Championship with.

Pitino Comps Quinn Ellis to Peyton Siva

Rick Pitino on who Quinn Ellis reminds him of:



“You know he's legit six four in shoes, he's got the speed of Peyton Siva, he's got the hops of Peyton Siva, only he's four or five inches bigger.”#SJUBB — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 23, 2026

When looking at the type of player that Ellis appears to be so far for the Red Storm, he looks like a true floor general out there and someone that is going to do whatever it takes to win.

Good point guard play is so key in basketball, and it was something that St. John’s was lacking last year. Ian Jackson was put in a tough spot to assume the role, and he is going to flourish being able to play off the ball more.

For Ellis, with a plethora of good scorers around him, it is going to be his job to get the ball into their hands and let them go to work.

Receiving the comp of being a taller Siva is some very high praise. During Pitino’s time with the Louisville Cardinals, Siva was one of the best guards in the country and played a similar game to Ellis.

Over four years at Louisville, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. While it’s early, Ellis might be able to surpass those numbers based on what he has been able to do so far.

Like Siva, Ellis is going to be a true floor general on the court. However, he is showing an ability to get over five assists per game, and with the pace that St. John’s is going to be playing at, him averaging seven or more a game is possible.

Furthermore, with his height and length at the position, he is going to be one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Also, that length will help him get into passing lanes to create steals as he did against Monmouth.

Overall, the comp to Siva is some high praise, but Ellis might be able to go to an even higher level.