St. John's Basketball Coach Rick Pitino Wants Ian Jackson To Improve in These Key Areas

The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for their second game of the season against Iona, and this will be another early-season game that the team is expected to win.

In their opener against Monmouth, the Red Storm were able to come out with a flurry and looked like an extremely dangerous team. St. John’s put the pressure on them early, and that ended up being the difference.

While it was just one game, it was pretty clear that the Red Storm are a team that is going to be looking to play with some pace, and that is where they will be at their best.

This is a roster that has a ton of talent, but they are far from a finished product. One player that the team has high expectations for is junior guard Ian Jackson.

What Rick Pitino Wants to See From Jackson

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During practice on Wednesday, Rick Pitino spoke with the media. When asked about Ian Jackson and how he is performing early on, the coach of the Red Storm was pleased with what he is doing offensively, but does want him to shoot more and lock in a bit more defensively.

“Offensively, he’s very close. Defensively, he still has a long way to go, especially in the scouting area. But he’s rebounding the ball better, and passing the ball better. I love it when he shoots.”

In the season debut, Jackson was really good when he was on the court, but fouls were a major issue for him. It is pretty clear that he will be an impact player for this team off the ball, and in terms of three-point shooting, he will be key for the group in that area as well.

On the defensive end, Jackson has the size, skill, and athleticism to be an excellent defender on the wing. While this is a very talented offensive squad for the Red Storm, a Pitino team is always going to be looking to bring it defensively.

Jackson’s ability to help in their full-court press and speed up tempo is going to be a key part of the success of the team. However, he has to be mindful of the fouls.

Overall, there is a ton to like about what Jackson is going to bring to the team on both ends of the court this year. The talented guard has the potential to be one of the best players in the conference, and Pitino will be pushing him toward that.