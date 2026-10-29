St. John's Basketball Set to Host Talented Four-Star Recruit

With the season set to start soon for the St. John’s Red Storm, the team hopes the upcoming campaign will be a special one.

Following two straight seasons in which the team won the Big East Tournament, the Red Storm are looking to make it three straight. While they have been excellent in the conference, they also have some big goals when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the Red Storm received a tough ranking, and they were forced to play the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16. Even though St. John’s gave them a run for their money, they ultimately came up short.

Now, with a loaded roster that features some high-end talent at multiple positions, the Red Storm could be one of the best teams in the country. While they will certainly be trying to achieve some special things, they will also be keeping an eye toward the future and will be looking to sustain the success of the program. With that in mind, the team will host a talented recruit soon.

St. John’s to Host Godson Okokoh

VISIT NEWS: 2027 4⭐ Godson Okokoh (@Godson_oo) plans to take an official visit to St. John's on November 6th and 7th, he tells @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-8 forward also recently visited West Virginia in early October. He’s playing his senior season for @BellaVistaHoops. pic.twitter.com/NwKVzTQLiJ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 28, 2026

Prior to their game against the Texas Longhorns, Rick Pitino spoke about the desire to get into the high school recruiting business a bit more than he has so far in his tenure with the Red Storm.

Due to the current transfer rules, it has made sense for St. John’s, with the financial capacity they have, to bring in experienced college players to put the best team they can on the court.

Pitino has been successful in recent years by having strong offseasons mostly through the portal. For him and St. John’s, there really hasn’t been a need to recruit high school and younger players.

However, with rules likely to change in some capacity in college basketball, Pitino has set a goal of bringing in three high school recruits. In doing so, this could provide the program with a nice balance of transfers and freshmen to hopefully navigate what the game might look like in the coming years.

With Malachi Jordan recently visiting, it is now four-star prospect Okokoh, who is set to visit soon. The 6’8” power forward would bring some excellent size to the frontcourt of St. John’s, and he is currently ranked right around being a Top 100 prospect.

As the philosophy for the Red Storm has to change a bit, it will be interesting to see how they do trying to recruit high-end prospects like Jordan and Okokoh.