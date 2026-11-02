St. John’s Basketball Star Named to Preseason Naismith Trophy Watch List

The St. John’s Red Storm are set to start their 2026-27 men’s college basketball season against the Monmouth Hawks at Carnesecca Arena.

However, before they tip off the campaign, one of the players on their team was recognized and selected to another preseason award watch list. This one is a great honor, with Tounde Yessoufou being named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

He is one of 50 players who made the cut for the award given out to the top men’s college basketball player at the end of the season. It is an honor that the sophomore wing has certainly earned based on his immense potential to produce and lead St. John’s to a lot of success on the court.

Yessoufou landed with the Red Storm after withdrawing his name from the 2026 NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal. He played one season with the Baylor Bears, where he stuffed the stat sheet.

Tounde Yessoufou named to Naismith Award Preseason Watch List

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) gestures after making a three point shot in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 34 games played, all starts, Yessoufou averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. His 67 total steals were the second most by a freshman in program history, finishing one short of VJ Edgecomb, who had 68 the previous season before being selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He scored in double figures in 32 out of 34 games, reaching the 20-point plateau 12 different times. His 17.8 points per game were the 10th most among freshmen in the country, and his 605 points were the most by a freshman in Baylor history.

An Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection, Yessoufou is entering this season with a lot of positive momentum. His scoring prowess is elite, as he will combine with Ian Jackson and Keyshawn Hall to be a dynamic scoring trio on the perimeter.

He showcased that scoring ability against the Texas Longhorns in the team’s final exhibition game, when he poured in 23 points, his most in the three preseason matchups.

This is the second award that Yessoufou has been selected for heading into the campaign. He is also one of 20 players who were picked for the Preseason Julius Irving Award Watch List, which is given to the best small forward in men’s college basketball at the end of the season.

Landing on these lists speaks volumes about the kind of player that Rick Pitino landed in the transfer portal. A five-star-rated player and No. 4 overall in the portal, Yessoufou has some high expectations to live up to.