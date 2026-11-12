St. John's Red Storm Continue to Have Elite Offense in Victory Over Colgate

Coming off their most impressive win of the early season, the St. John’s Red Storm were looking to make three straight on Wednesday with a win over Colgate. Fortunately, they were able to do so once again in convincing fashion by a score of 90-59

On Sunday, the Red Storm put together their most impressive of the season with both the offense and defense dominating in this one. Good starts for the Red Storm have been an early trend, but on Wednesday, Colgate was up for the early challenge.

While their first two games were arguably decided by the first television timeout, that wasn’t the case on Wednesday. The offense for Colgate did a good job early on making baskets, and they kept things tight with St. John’s early on.

St. John’s Gets Going

Nov 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Keyshawn Hall (7) brings the ball up court in the second half against the Iona Gaels at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, while Colgate did shoot the ball well in the first half, the Johnnies got going. This is an offense that has looked pretty impressive so far this year and their talented scoring trio were all in double figures in the first half.

Ian Jackson ended up leading the way with 14 points, and he really took over in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Furthermore, it was Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall who each had 10 points. These three were efficient from the field and also shot the ball well from beyond the arc.

To little surprise, with the offense rolling in the first half, it was Quinn Ellis setting the table. The talented guard of the Johnnies totaled six assists in the first half and didn’t turn the ball over.

After scoring 49 in the first half, the Red Storm didn't slow down much in the second half. Ellis continued to play really well and got up to nine assists overall and didn't turn the ball over once.

While it was great to see the normal scorers have strong games, the Red Storm also received a nice game from Lefteris Liotopoulos. As the team hopes to achieve great things, good bench play is going to be importnat and Liotopoulos could be one of the most important players. In just 14 minutes of play, he totaled 13 points with three makes from beyond the arc.



Overall, this was another really impressive game for the Red Storm on both ends, but the offense continues to impress. St. John's is starting to shoot more from beyond the arc and with some makes, they are running teams out of the gym.

Next up for St. John’s will be a tougher matchup against a former Big East foe in Syracuse on Sunday night at MSG.