Tounde Yessoufou Will Exceed NBA Draft Big Board Rank With St. John’s

The St. John’s Red Storm secured a massive win in the transfer portal this offseason when Tounde Yessoufou withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and committed to the program after one season with the Baylor Bears.

It was an incredibly productive year that he put together as a freshman. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Yessoufou set a Baylor record for points in a season by a freshman and his 67 total steals fell one short of the freshman record, which was accomplished by VJ Edgecomb the season prior.

A bona fide bucket getter, head coach Rick Pitino is the perfect coach to help Yessoufou elevate his game to the next level and become a real NBA prospect. A projected first-round pick heading into the pre-draft process, it was surprising to see him withdraw his name.

However, it is fair to assume that he didn’t receive the kind of feedback he was hoping for, especially with how far he has now dropped in some rankings. The 2027 NBA Draft Big Board done by Jeremy Woo of ESPN now has him as a fringe prospect, coming in at No. 44 overall.

Tounde Yessoufou undervalued in 2027 NBA Draft Big Board

Nov 2, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) looks to drive past Monmouth Hawks guard Ashton Walker (1) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That ranking is far too low and one that he will assuredly surpass during his sophomore campaign with the Red Storm. A major reason for that is the presence of Pitino as his head coach.

He knows as well as any collegiate coach what it takes to be an NBA player. Pitino has developed several excellent collegiate players into pros, with Zuby Ejiofor being the latest example after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Bryce Hopkins was a second-round pick in June, and Dillon Mitchell is on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. Kadary Richmond got into three games with the Washington Wizards during the 2025-26 campaign and is now with the Canton Charge, the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Daniss Jenkins is a rotation piece with the Detroit Pistons as well.

That is five players in the first three years of Pitino being at the helm of St. John’s who have reached the NBA. Given how much talent is on the roster this season, that number will assuredly grow as early as next June when the 2027 NBA Draft rolls around.

6’5 G Tounde Yessoufou of St. John’s averaged 15.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.6 APG & 1.0 BPG in three exhibition games 📈 #SJUBB pic.twitter.com/Pp6ZlBteNq — Nate Buss Hoop Talk (@n8buss) October 30, 2026

Yessoufou is the best NBA prospect on the roster currently and will outperform the ranking that he currently has. Since he went through the pre-draft process, he knows what areas of his game scouts want to see him improve, and Pitino will assist him in the process.

3-point shooting is certainly an area of improvement for him. Playing for Pitino will also help him on the defensive end, where he has all the tools and measurables to become a difference maker in more ways than just generating steals.

With the new 5-in-5 eligibility rules, draft pools are going to change drastically. That will provide ample opportunities for Yessoufou to move up the board, along with the stellar production he will provide on the court.