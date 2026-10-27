Theo Edema Can Develop Into Major Contributor for St. John's Basketball

The St. John’s Red Storm were able to beat the Texas Longhorns in their final exhibition game of the season. In the win, there were some impressive performances by key players.

Coming into their final exhibition game of the season, there were some concerns about how the Red Storm looked in their first two games, and most notably in the four-overtime win over Rutgers.

However, in this game, the team got off to a fast start and never looked back. There were unfortunately a ton of fouls called on St. John’s in the second half, but they maintained their double-digit lead throughout the final 20 minutes and came away with the win.

While a lot of the attention rightfully went to some of their starters like Quinn Ellis, Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall, the bench also saw a big performance from a player.

After the game, Rick Pitino spoke about the performance of center Theo Edema and what he was able to bring to the team in a game that they needed him.

“I thought Theo gave us great minutes,” Pitino said to St. John’s On SI. “They have a type of offense where they sit in the three-second lane and get you into foul trouble if you don't have good pressure on the basketball.”

Edema Has Excellent Performance

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Theo Edema (23) dunks past Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going against a big Texas frontcourt, St. John’s knew that they were going to be tested in this one. Ruben Prey is the starting center for the Red Storm, but lacks the size of a true center. This was apparent against the Longhorns, and he got into foul trouble in this one.

First up off the bench for Prey was Reed Bailey. Unfortunately, he also struggled with fouls, and this resulted in Edema getting some more run. With Prey only logging 20 minutes and Bailey fouling out eventually after 12 minutes played, it was the freshman who got some significant run of 11 minutes in this one.

When on the court, he was active and productive, which is a big thing for St. John’s. As the Red Storm play some of the bigger teams in the country and the Big East, they are going to need Edema to be able to help out.

As a freshman who reclassified, it is going to take some time for him to be able to give St. John’s major minutes. However, using him in short bursts appears to be the plan, and he looks good in limited action so far.