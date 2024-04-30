First Look At Stanford's New Basketball Court With ACC Logo
Following the latest wave of conference realignment, Stanford is no longer a part of what was formerly known as the Pac-12 and has since joined the ACC.
Yes, the one on the complete opposite side of the country. However, it was a move that was needed considering the fact that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was unable to secure a media rights deal for the conference, and programs were leaving left and right. When the dust settled, Oregon State and Washington State were the two schools left over, after Stanford and Cal finally received the amount of votes necessary to get membership into their new conference.
Stanford fans all knew things would change, but a social media post on Monday solidified it. A new video of Maples Pavilion was uploaded, and to the surprise of fans had the new ACC logos on it.
While we don't know the exact date of when they will make their ACC debut, we do know which teams from the conference will be making the trip out. Stanford has home-and-homes with Cal, SMU and Wake Forest, while Stanford will welcome Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech to Palo Alto in the only time they play next season.
There will be a lot of changes going on around the Stanford camups aside from the conference change, as both the men's and women's teams will have a new head coach.