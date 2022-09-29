Skip to main content

Five questions with an Oregon writer: Max Torres  Previews the #13 Oregon vs. Cardinal matchup

What better way to know the enemy than to ask them about themselves?
Stanford is in the process of limping through what is looking like one of the most difficult stretches in the country.

After beating Colgate, the Cardinal got hit with a harsh sense of reality having to take on three straight top-25 teams. They have played two games of this stretch so far and are 0-2, with things looking extremely bleak moving forward, with head coach David Shaw even being put on the hot seat. I thought it would be a great idea to learn more about the enemy Ducks, so I consulted Duck Digest's publisher Max Torres to provide some insight as to what we can expect from Oregon this week. 

1. How different is this Oregon team viewed now compared to after the Georgia loss?

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Torres:

This Oregon team is viewed pretty differently compared to after the Georgia loss. Most people now realize Georgia is on a completely different level compared to the rest of the country. Oregon's offense is operating at a clip we haven't seen since maybe Vernon Adams in terms of their explosive plays, and have reached balance of run and pass that makes them much more fun to watch. The defense still has some work to do, but an improving pass rush and forcing some turnovers inspire some confidence.

2. What does Oregon need to do to beat Stanford?

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.

Torres:

Oregon needs to take care of the ball and take what Stanford gives them on offense, and lock down Stanford's wide receivers when they're on defense. Stanford's defense isn't one of the better units in the conference, so it shouldn't be too difficult for the Ducks to put up points, but you can't give them any extra opportunities by giving the ball away. On defense, the Ducks need to get after Tanner McKee so the secondary isn't forced to cover some of the best wide receivers in the conference.

3. Is this the best version of Bo Nix we have seen?

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Torres:

This probably is the best version of Bo Nix we've seen. I don't think it should come as a massive surprise considering the offensive line and skill talent he has to work with. However, many (including myself) have been worried about the turnovers and he's really made some good strides in taking care of the ball and knowing when to take risks in the deep passing game. With each week he's looking more and more like the veteran SEC quarterback fans had hoped they would get when he transferred.

4. What is something an outsider of the Oregon program wouldn't understand about the program?

Oregon Ducks running back Mar'Keise Irving (0) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41.

Torres: 

Maybe an aspect of the program that flies under the radar to an outsider is just how different this offense looks from just a year ago. There was virtually no downfield passing attack last year, which is insane considering the amount of talent they have at receiver. Now in the first year of Kenny Dillingham's offense there's an excitement and balance that makes Oregon's offense fun to watch, productive and more difficult to plan for. The tight ends are also finally involved again, with Terrance Ferguson leading the way with four touchdowns.

5. What is this Oregon's team ceiling?

Oregon's Troy Franklin pulls down a Bo Nix pass during the second quarter against BYU at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Football Oregon Byu Football Byu At Oregon

This Oregon's team ceiling is probably a strong New Year's Six Bowl. The offense is capable of keeping pace, if not outscoring most everyone else in the conference, but the defense is where you see the uncertainty for the Ducks. If they can get better in coverage on the back end and have multiple guys emerge as pass rushers on the defensive front they could become a really dangerous and well-rounded team. 

Football

