Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 8 game against Arizona State

In their Week 8 matchup against Arizona State, Stanford's offense seemed to have a little bit of jet lag after last week's huge win over Notre Dame. Their first drive of the game resulted in them stalling out and kicking a field goal.

Building a lead is still a great sign as prior to last week the Cardinal had multiple gone weeks without leading in a game. The defense was unable to build own their own momentum, as after a sack forced a third and long, Emory Jones was able to find a streaking receiver over the middle for a first down.

A pass interference call on Kyu Blue Kelly helped the Sun Devils move into the red zone, where Xazavian Valladay would take a 15-yard carry for a touchdown to give the Sun Devils a 7-3 lead.

Stanford's offense still had some cobwebs in their head the next offensive possession. After driving down to Arizona State territory again, the Cardinal settled for another field goal to make it 7-6. Tanner McKee has not looked sharp at all, he's had a pass batted down, bobbled a snap, and just looks frantic in the pocket.

The Stanford secondary came up short again on the next ASU drive, as Emory Jones was able to drop in a perfect pass on a 39-yard touchdown. This gave the Sun Devils a 14-6 lead, and through the first quarter and change the Cardinal have looked flat.

The ensuing Sun Devil possession, the Cardinal finally forced ASU to go three-and-out for the first time of the day. Stanford did the same on their next drive as well, and then would go on to have a huge interception of Jones negated because of a defensive holding call.

Spencer Toomer picked Jones off and returned it to the Sun Devil one, but his hard work would end up being for nothing. However, in a rare swing of momentum favoring the Cardinal, just a couple plays later linebacker Levani Damuni picked off Jones to give Stanford the ball.

The big play for the defense would shortly be forgotten, with Tanner McKee giving the ball right back after a ASU defensive back made a diving interception.

The Sun Devils were unable to capitalize, coming up about 10 yards short on a field goal from 42-yards out.

With a chance to score before half, the Cardinal struggled to move the ball and the half ended in McKee getting sacked and David Shaw screaming at the ref. Things did get chippy between the two teams at midfield as well.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 233, ASU 211

Passing Yards: Stanford 189 , ASU 117

Rushing Yards: Stanford 34, ASU 94

Penalties: Stanford 4-35 , ASU 1-5

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , ASU 1

Time of possession: Stanford 14:01, ASU 15:59