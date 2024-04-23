Former Stanford Basketball Star Brandon Angel To Transfer To Oregon
Stanford fans can officially close the door on the possibility that forward Brandon Angel could return for the 2024-25 season.
Despite being the final player to announce his intentions to enter his name into the transfer portal, Angel had his sights set elsewhere. On Monday, Angel announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing them over programs like Duke and Wisconsin.
Instead of making the jump to the ACC with Stanford and new head coach Kyle Smith, Angel will be helping Oregon navigate their jump to the Big Ten. His decision to transfer comes after he had the best season of his career. He averaged career-highs in points with 13 and rebounds with 4.7 per game, while also shooting career-highs from the field (56.7%) and threes (44%).
As for Stanford, they are still looking to add players through the portal and high school ranks to fill out the first roster of the Smith era.