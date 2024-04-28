Former Stanford Cardinal Star Kiki Iriafen Transfers To USC
After she was expected to be the face of the Stanford program with new head coach Kate Paye at the helm, Kiki Iriafen decided it was time to move on and transfer.
On Saturday evening she announced that she would instead be returning home, and transferring to USC where she will form one of the most dynamic duos in the sport with JuJu Watkins. The move comes after Iriafen had a breakout season that saw her put up 19.4 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6% from the field, highlighted by a 41-point outing against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. For her drastic jump in numbers, she ended up winning 2024 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year.
According to 247Sports, Iriafen was the No. 2 transfer in the portal. As for Stanford, they are now heading into a new era with Paye replacing Tara VanDerveer, and as they make the jump to the acc. They do have a stellar recruiting class coming in, but Paye has already expressed an interest in getting some transfers to bolster their roster.