WATCH: The Moment Stanford Kicker Joshua Karty Was Drafted By The Los Angeles Rams
After a great career at Stanford, kicker Joshua Karty saw his NFL dreams become a reality over the weekend.
He was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round with the No. 209 overall pick, and will have a chance to be on a contending team to start his career. To make matters better the Rams uploaded the call that showed them calling Karty he was being drafted, and as you could imagine it was a real emotional moment for he and his family.
Karty was consistently one of the best kickers in the country throughout his career, being named to two All Pac-12 first teams. He was also a Lou Groza Award Finalist, and made 51-of-60 (85%) field goals during his career. He also has a massive leg, hitting from as far as 61 yards.
He will be tough to replace for Stanford, but the Rams very well could have just drafted their kicker for the next decade.