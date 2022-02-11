How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (13-11, 7-6) at Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7)

Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 12th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds:

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 16.9% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 11-5. The Orange has won the last two while Virginia Tech won the previous two. In last season's matchup, Syracuse beat a ranked Hokies squad in the Carrier Dome 78-60 behind 20 points from Quincy Guerrier and seven blocks from Alan Griffin. In the most recent matchup in Blacksburg, the Orange won 71-69 behind 26 points from Buddy Boeheim.

What to Know About Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech is one of best three point shooting teams in the country and the best in the ACC at over 42% on the season. The Hokies leading scorer is Keve Aluma at over 15 points per game. The 6-9 senior forward is also one of the best low post scorers in the league. Va Tech surrounds him with shooters such as Hunter Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne, Storm Murphy, Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla, all of whom are shooting over 38% from beyond the arc.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF