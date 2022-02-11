Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Hokies hosts the Orange.

Matchup: Syracuse (13-11, 7-6) at Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7)

Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 12th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds

Read More

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 16.9% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 11-5. The Orange has won the last two while Virginia Tech won the previous two. In last season's matchup, Syracuse beat a ranked Hokies squad in the Carrier Dome 78-60 behind 20 points from Quincy Guerrier and seven blocks from Alan Griffin. In the most recent matchup in Blacksburg, the Orange won 71-69 behind 26 points from Buddy Boeheim. 

What to Know About Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech is one of best three point shooting teams in the country and the best in the ACC at over 42% on the season. The Hokies leading scorer is Keve Aluma at over 15 points per game. The 6-9 senior forward is also one of the best low post scorers in the league. Va Tech surrounds him with shooters such as Hunter Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne, Storm Murphy, Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla, all of whom are shooting over 38% from beyond the arc. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Buddy VT
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

31 seconds ago
Treanor 2
Lacrosse

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Taking Things One Game at a Time

2 hours ago
Edwards
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 34: Breaking Down Jesse Edwards Loss

5 hours ago
Hawryschuk
Lacrosse

How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #13 Stanford

14 hours ago
Emma Tyrrell
Lacrosse

Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

15 hours ago
Track
Track & Field

Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

16 hours ago
Edwards 1
Basketball

Jesse Edwards to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

Feb 10, 2022
Dordevic
Lacrosse

Orange Men's Lacrosse Will Answer Lingering Questions in Saturday's Season Opener

Feb 10, 2022