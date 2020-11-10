SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Michael McAllister

It is a time unlike any other, with the starts of seasons delayed due to a pandemic after many were cancelled the year before. The Syracuse basketball 2019-20 season ended abruptly following a blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. It has been over eight months since the Orange took the court, and now they are set to do so once again in just a couple of weeks. 

But with the pandemic that cancelled the end last season, the schedule release was delayed as well. On Tuesday, the ACC released the basketball schedule which finally gave Syracuse fans a look at the Orange's path to an NCAA Tournament berth. Here is the schedule. 

November 27, 2020: Bryant

December 10, 2020: at Rutgers

December 12, 2020: at Boston College

December 22, 2020: Notre Dame

December 29/30, 2020: at Wake Forest

January 2, 2021: at North Carolina

January 5/6, 2021: Florida State

January 12/13, 2021: Clemson

January 16, 2021: at Pittsburgh

January 19/20, 2021: Miami

January 23, 2021: Virginia Tech

January 31, 2021: NC State

February 2/3, 2021: Louisville

February 6, 2021: at Clemson

February 9/10, 2021: at NC State

February 13, 2021: Pittsburgh

February 16/17, 2021: at Louisville

February 20, 2021: Boston College

February 22, 2021: at Duke

February 27, 2021: at Georgia Tech

March 1, 2021: North Carolina

Any other non-conference games have not yet been announced.

Syracuse basketball finished the 2019-20 season 18-14 (10-10). Gone is superstar Elijah Hughes, who had an All ACC season a year ago. While losing him is certainly a detriment to the roster, the Orange has brought in reinforcements. Illinois transfer Alan Griffin is expected to start in place of Hughes. He brings shooting, rebounding and toughness to the team. 

Incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond, Frank Anselem and Woody Newton add depth. Richmond has already received rave reviews from coaches and teammates alike. Anselem has also impressed with his length and athleticism. 

