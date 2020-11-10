Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Schedule
Michael McAllister
It is a time unlike any other, with the starts of seasons delayed due to a pandemic after many were cancelled the year before. The Syracuse basketball 2019-20 season ended abruptly following a blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. It has been over eight months since the Orange took the court, and now they are set to do so once again in just a couple of weeks.
But with the pandemic that cancelled the end last season, the schedule release was delayed as well. On Tuesday, the ACC released the basketball schedule which finally gave Syracuse fans a look at the Orange's path to an NCAA Tournament berth. Here is the schedule.
November 27, 2020: Bryant
December 10, 2020: at Rutgers
December 12, 2020: at Boston College
December 22, 2020: Notre Dame
December 29/30, 2020: at Wake Forest
January 2, 2021: at North Carolina
January 5/6, 2021: Florida State
January 12/13, 2021: Clemson
January 16, 2021: at Pittsburgh
January 19/20, 2021: Miami
January 23, 2021: Virginia Tech
January 31, 2021: NC State
February 2/3, 2021: Louisville
February 6, 2021: at Clemson
February 9/10, 2021: at NC State
February 13, 2021: Pittsburgh
February 16/17, 2021: at Louisville
February 20, 2021: Boston College
February 22, 2021: at Duke
February 27, 2021: at Georgia Tech
March 1, 2021: North Carolina
Any other non-conference games have not yet been announced.
Syracuse basketball finished the 2019-20 season 18-14 (10-10). Gone is superstar Elijah Hughes, who had an All ACC season a year ago. While losing him is certainly a detriment to the roster, the Orange has brought in reinforcements. Illinois transfer Alan Griffin is expected to start in place of Hughes. He brings shooting, rebounding and toughness to the team.
Incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond, Frank Anselem and Woody Newton add depth. Richmond has already received rave reviews from coaches and teammates alike. Anselem has also impressed with his length and athleticism.