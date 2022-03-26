Hi Felisha! Syracuse Tabs Felisha Legette-Jack as Next Women's Basketball Head Coach

Syracuse women's basketball has hired alum Felisha Legette-Jack as its new head coach, the program announced Saturday. She is the seventh head coach in program history.

"We are thrilled to have Coach Legette-Jack lead our Women's Basketball program," said Director of Athletics John Wildhack in a press release. "She is a builder of programs, evidenced by the success she had at the University at Buffalo. She is totally committed to the full development of every student-athlete and staff member who is part of her program. On behalf of Syracuse Athletics, all our alumni and fans around the globe, we welcome Coach Legette-Jack and her family back to Syracuse University and Central New York."

Legette-Jack was one of the best players in program history, graduating in 1989 after leading the Orange to its first Big East Championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance. She is one of three players in program history with over 1,500 points and 900 rebounds, and was the first female athlete to have her jersey honored at Syracuse this past November.

She has since spent more than two decades as a head coach, including the last 10 years at Buffalo. She led the Bulls to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet-16 in 2018. Legette-Jack has a career head coaching record of 343-279.

"I'm coming home! These words bring me great joy," Legette-Jack said in a press release. "I thank Chancellor Syverud and Director of Athletics for this amazing opportunity. It is a privilege and an honor to accept this position as your next head women's basketball coach. The love that I have for our city, our University, and our Athletics Department cannot be measured.



"My goal is simple: Pursue championships in the classroom and on the basketball court. We will build our program with our C.A.B. philosophy: character, academics and basketball. We will work tirelessly to help our team understand that character will always be first, academics will be a close second and we will find the best athletes in the world to make you all proud.



"We will play with purpose, passion and pride! We will tell our story through our play. Our defense will show with intensity and purpose. Finally, we will earn the right to expand our minds and broaden our horizons TOGETHER!



"WE FIGHT ON! GO ORANGE!"

