Syracuse Hires Robert Anae as Offensive Coordinator, Jason Beck as QB Coach (Report)

Syracuse has its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The Orange is set to name former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae as its offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach. Anae has led the Virginia offense since 2016, but left the program after Bronco Mendenhall abruptly retired following the conclusion of the regular season. Beck was the Cavs quarterbacks coach during that time as well. Virginia averaged 34.6 points per game last season, good for 22nd in the country. The Cavs were third in the nation in total offense at over 515 yards per game.

Throughout Anae's coaching career, he has worked with inside receivers, tight ends and the offensive line as well as being an offensive coordinator at various stops.

During his coaching career as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks have improved significantly in his offense. He also has experience coaching running quarterbacks such as Taysom Hill and Bryce Perkins.

In Perkins final two years at Virginia, he threw for 6,210 yards with 47 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He combined that with 1,692 rushing yards and 20 more scores.

As a sophomore, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a decent year throwing for 2,117 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes. He also ran for 552 yards and five touchdowns. As a junior, Armstrong improved to become one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. He threw for 4,444 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.3% of his passes. Armstrong added nine more scores on the ground.

Jason Beck was the quarterbacks coach during Anae's time as offensive coordinator at BYU and Virginia, helping to develop those same quarterbacks. Now the tandem will attempt to do the same at Syracuse.

ROBERT ANAE COACHING HISTORY:

1986-87: Hawaii (Offensive Grad Assistant)

1990-91: BYU (Offensive Grad Assistant)

1992-95: Ricks College (Offensive Line)

1996: Boise State (Offensive Line)

1997: UNLV (Offensive Line)

1998: UNLV (Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator)

2000-04: Texas Tech (Offensive Line)

2005-10: BYU (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

2011: Arizona (Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator)

2012: Arizona (Offensive Line)

2013-15: BYU (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

2016-21: Virginia (Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers)

JASON BECK COACHING HISTORY

2007: BYU (Offensive Intern)

2008: LSU (Offensive Intern)

2009-11: Weber State (Quarterbacks)

2012: Simon Fraser (Offensive Coordinator)

2013-15: BYU (Quarterbacks)

2016-21: Virginia (Quarterbacks)