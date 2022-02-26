Overtime Goal Lifts Syracuse Hockey to CHA Tournament Title

The Syracuse women’s ice hockey team have been crowned the 2021-22 CHA Tournament Champions. After a nail-biting final, the Orange topped Mercyhurst 3-2 at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

It was expected for both teams to start aggressively in a game of this magnitude.

Mercyhurst was physical in its approach, getting into a few skirmishes with the Syracuse team. After a hard hit on goaltender Arielle Desmet, captain Jessica Digirolamo stood up for her teammate, showing leadership and stamping her authority on defense.

Some top saves from Desmet early in the first period gave the Orange a foundation to build from. The senior wins her first CHA tournament after transferring from () last year.

By the halfway point of the first period, it was clear that whoever scored the first goal would set the tone.

Syracuse looked set on taking control of the match, and the Orange would take initiative, gaining the lead late in the first period. It was none other than senior Abby Moloughney to give Syracuse the lead.

Moloughney continued her scintillating form from yesterday’s game, opening the scoring after Victoria Klimek slipped her through for the simple tap-in.

In the opening five minutes of the second period, all Mercyhurst goaltender Ena Nystrøm could make out was a sea of orange. Syracuse would eventually capitalize from the constant pressure, doubling its lead 6 minutes after the restart.

It was freshman star Sarah Marchand with her first goal of the postseason, putting Syracuse in the driver’s seat.

The Orange thought they extended its lead to three after a mistake from Nystrøm, but the referee had blown the whistle before the puck crossed the goal line.

The 2 goal advantage wouldn’t last, however, as five minutes later Mercyhurst would score through Sara Boucher to cut the lead down to one.

Heading into the third period the game was there for the taking for both sides. Syracuse would’ve remembered going into the 3rd quarter of the semi-finals with a 2-1 advantage as well. RIT would go on to equalize, sending the game into overtime.

History would repeat itself when Mercyhurst forward Alexa Vasko tied the game at two apiece. Come the end of regulation, it meant that there would be another extra-time battle for Syracuse to endure.

The Orange were not phased as sophomore forward Sarah Thompson scored the winning goal in extra time. The result means that Syracuse has won both the conference league and tournament in the same season for the first time in program history.

With the victory, Syracuse has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 2nd time in its history.