Syracuse Women's Hockey Midseason Recap

Well, if you are a fan of the Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey, then 2022 has been one rollercoaster ride after another.

First starting the year 1-7-1, the Orange seemingly struggled with their offensive attack scoring a combined 13 goals. In addition, they were shut out four times during this stretch. However, there were a significant amount of silver linings that gave the viewer a glimpse of the 2021-22 CHA Championships.

For starters, Colegate and Clarskon were ranked sixth and eleventh respectively when the Orange encountered them, and that contributed to four of the seven losses on the year. Additionally, in those seven games, all but three games were decided by two goals or less, so the Orange have not been a pushover all year. And all this is before Syracuse actually played a divisional opponent.

Since the Orange game against RIT, they have played 6-6, with highly competitive games against ranked opponents such as 12th ranked Penn State and 13th ranked Vermont to end the year.

First year coach Britni Smith has continued to provide a spark for the Orange with many new leaders coming into their own. Madison Primeau has the most goals on the team with nine, including a hat trick performance on November 4th against Lindenwood. Sara Thompson is second with eight, and had a hat trick of her own on November 25th against Post.

The major star of the show is goalie Arielle DeSmet, who leads the College Hockey America division with 516 saves and second with a .910 save percentage on the year. All of which has played a crucial role in keeping Syracuse in most games. DeSmet is also at 1,940 career saves, who is currently chasing Kallie Billadeau record of 2,161 saves.

All this contributed to a 7-13-1 record, but still second in the CHA with a 4-2-0 record in divisional games. Penn State holds the division lead.

After the winter break, Syracuse will return for the 2023 portion of their schedule, with their first game being a rematch against one of the strongest teams in the country, Colegate, who beat the Orange 3-0 on September 24th. The game starts at 6pm at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.

