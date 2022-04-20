Emily Hawryschuk Sets School Record in Syracuse's Win Over Albany

Like many nights for this Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team, it was another good one. As the Orange took the field on Tuesday, they were already riding high after a convincing win over Louisville.

Now, they had one more regular season game in the Dome, and it was only fitting that multiple ‘Cuse Women’s Lax legends were in attendance.

Katie Rowan Thompson, whose jersey was retired in February, was on the sideline coaching UAlbany in today’s matchup, where the other end of the field was someone that looked up to her, Kayla Treanor. Two absolute legends of Syracuse and the whole sport of lacrosse, but Emily Hawryschuk etched her name right next to them as one of the best in program history.

In the first quarter, she was quiet on the goal-scoring front, but the second quarter is where she caught a rhythm.

With just over 10-minutes to go in the second, she got her first goal of the day. It only took another two minutes for her to get her second, and that tied Treanor’s record for most goals ever scored by a Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse player (260).

At that point, everyone could feel it coming. Hawryschuk was on fire, and with just over six minutes until half, she broke the all-time goal scoring record from a second quarter hat-trick.

When she passed her coach, it was a full circle moment for her.

“Kayla Treanor continued to inspire me. It’s crazy, it’s surreal. When I was in high school, I literally used to watch Kayla Treanor highlights before going out to play games,” Hawryschuk said.

And for Treanor, she knew Emily was special for a long time.

“She’s had an amazing career here at Syracuse. I can remember when she was being recruited here from high school. I’m really happy for her that she was able to come into Syracuse and have this great career,” Treanor said.

After the game, Treanor was chopping it up with Rowan Thompson, who she said inspired her to wear #21 during her playing career.

Think of it like levels of influence; Rowan Thompson inspiring Treanor, Treanor inspiring Hawryschuk, and now, maybe someone in the stands is watching Emily in awe, trying to be the next version of her. Holding the record with 262 goals and counting, it’s nice, but it’s not what she cares about.

”If you could leave any legacy behind, forget the records, it would be to inspire others,” Hawryschuk said.

For Hawryschuk, it’s been a long time coming. She tore her ACL in 2021, but watching the comeback season has been something to behold. She’s been dominant offensively, scoring 53 goals this season. She said none of it would’ve been possible without the people she shared the field with everyday.

“I couldn’t have imagined this to ever happen. The support my teammates gave me from the day I got hurt to now coming back and playing with them, I have to give them the credit,” Hawryschuk said.

A true-team-mentality.. It’s been the same story all season for the Orange, and it’s translating to real success.

Beating the teams they’re supposed to beat, and having impressive showings against the nation’s best. Hawryschuk knows this team can make a run, and her mindset, despite the records, has always been the same.

“I want to win a national championship… The goal is to win a national championship,” Hawryschuk said.

Which is something Coach Treanor takes serious note of and admires from her girls.

“All of these players come to Syracuse because they want to win a National Championship… I love that they’re brave enough to talk like that, knowing that you may not reach it, but what if you do? I’m proud of them for wanting that and I’m excited to be on this journey with them,” Treanor said.

Up next, the Orange will head to Chestnut Hill this Friday for a game against Boston College that has huge implications.

This means more for Syracuse than just another win on the schedule over a top five team. This is something that’s been a full year in the making. After losing in the National Championship to BC last season, they’ve been circling their calendars.

“I think I’m definitely looking forward to our revenge game. They ended our season last year. I’m really looking forward to beating them and starting our postseason off on the right foot,” Sarah Cooper said

First draw in Chestnut Hill is Friday at 6 pm.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF