Emily Hawryschuk Out for the Season with Torn ACL

Syracuse women's lacrosse's star player will not play for the rest of the year
Syracuse women's lacrosse suffered a big blow to its 2021 season on Thursday when its star player, Emily Hawryschuk, announced she has a torn ACL that will cost her the rest of the year. 

"Thank you to all who reached out sending their love, prayers and well wishes over the last few days," Hawryschuk posted on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, last week in practice I suffered a season-ending injury in tearing my ACL. This is something that is all too common in women's sports. It is a risk I know about as a female athlete. To all the women who have already overcome this battle - thank you for proving all will be okay. To all of the women who are going this with me - we will come out stronger in the end. 

"While my minutes on the field for the season will be cut to just 60, I am ready to embrace my new role on this team. I am keeping the promise I made to my teammates at the beginning of the season - give them my absolute best every day. I am proud to be a part of this team, I am proud to be a part of the Syracuse family and I am beyond excited to see what this team can and will accomplish this season.

"I'm learning quickly that this injury will take me on a journey and down a path of great adversity. 

"Well, bring it on. 

"#51 is not signing off just yet." 

Syracuse is currently 2-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. It has blowout wins over Stony Brook and Loyola, both top five opponents at the time. The win over Stony Brook was without Hawryschuk and there is still a lot of talent on this team. 

The Orange next plays at Duke at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

