Emma Ward Named Division 1 Women's Player of the Week

The freshman sensation had a career day as she helped the Orange advance to the Final Four.

Syracuse women's lacrosse freshman star Emma Ward has been recognized nationally for her career day in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Ward scored a career high six goals (and added one assist) as she led the Orange to a 17-11 win over Florida to advance to the program's eighth Final Four. USA Lacrosse Magazine named Ward the Division 1 Women's Player of the Week.

Ward is the fourth Syracuse player to earn the award this season. Goalie Asa Goldstock earned it in early March, midfielder Katelyn Mashewske won it in mid March, and Emma Tyrrell (who started the season as a midfielder but switched to attack due to injuries) was the National Player of the Week in late April.

