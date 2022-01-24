Emma Ward to Miss 2022 Season With Leg Injury

Syracuse women's lacrosse star attack Emma Ward will miss the 2022 season, she announced on Sunday. Ward suffered a lower leg injury that will force her to miss the year. During the 2021 campaign, Ward stepped up as a true freshman when stars Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney were lost due to injury. She finished 2021 with 73 points (43 goals, 30 assists) in 21 games as she helped lead the Orange to the National Championship game.

"As a kid, there are so many dreams you hope to come true," Ward wrote via Twitter post by the Syracuse women's lacrosse official account. "From a young age, I was quickly drawn to lacrosse. So many of my dreams aligned with everything I wanted to accomplish in this sport. I was fortunate enough to live out a multitude of those dreams last season. It was a season filled with people and memories I will cherish forever.

"Although there are many dreams I still aspire to chase, they are going to have to be put on hold. Unfortunately, I suffered a lower leg injury that needs to be repaired, so I will be missing the 2022 season.

"As many of you know, long-term injuries are not unfamiliar to me. Just as I have in the past, I will put all my time and energy into getting back to the best version of myself, both on and off the field. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, so along t his journey I will continue to search for that reason and use it as fuel for the fire.

"I may not be on the field, but that does not mean I won't be along for this historic ride with this amazing team. I will be there helping in any way I can. We are all fighting battles together, mine will just look a little different than theirs. But I know my team will always be by my side.

"This is just a small bump in the long road I am navigating. I cannot wait for the day when I can wear the block S once again and play the sport I love. A quote that I learned back in 2015 says 'rock bottom will teach you lessons that mountain tops never will.' Time for me to continue to learn and heal while climbing back up that mountain."