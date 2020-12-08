Faith Wooters Added to Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Class of 2022

The midfielder hails all the way from Texas and plays for GRIT Lacrosse

Every time that you think that the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse team may have solidified their class of 2022, they bring in another addition to shake things up. Faith Wooters, a midfielder from McKinney Boyd High School in Texas, has committed to play in the orange jersey.

For Faith, even though she will be traveling a far distance from where she lives, she says Syracuse still felt like home when she was on campus. This was a major reason she decided to commit to the school.

"Even though it might seem intimidating to commit to a school in New York when I'm from Texas, everything about it just kind of felt right to me," Wooters said. "Everything about it just felt like home."

She also commented on a perk of the coaching style that many other recruits have also mentioned: the coaches' flexibility when it comes to playing styles.

"They don't run a strict, traditional type of lacrosse," Wooters said. "With everything they do, they want it to be really fun and aggressive in a way that's very intriguing...they are really creative when they play and a lot of schools are too scared to do that."

As a midfielder coming into Syracuse, Wooters says that her strengths are in her ability to see the field, and assist goals.

"I find that assisting is one of my strong suits so I'd really like to incorporate that into offensive plays on the midfield."

She also commented on her physical fitness as an attribute she will bring.

"I run track so I am a pretty strong runner, I feel like that could be really beneficial on defense," Wooters said. "I just like to be really aggressive and find my opponents' weaknesses," Wooters said.

She says that she wouldn't be where she is today without the help of travel team coach Maggie Koch.

"She was really helpful in guiding me to Syracuse and talking to the coaches about me," Wooters said.

Wooters' decision to play at Syracuse was also influenced by a current Syracuse Women's Lacrosse player from her hometown: Megan Carney.

"Just talking to her about Syracuse, it really confirmed that it [Syracuse] was the school that I wanted to be at" Wooters said.